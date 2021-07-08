Last winter, long-time friends Kerry and Nancy Reese from northern Idaho said they wanted to come for a summer visit. Kerry and I worked together so he had been to Blackfoot many times but Nancy had never visited this part of the state. They hoped to spend a couple of days in the Blackfoot area then a few days camping in the Birch Creek Valley.
Like my wife and I, our friends enjoy the outdoors so I was sure I could find a nice camp site along Birch Creek, a few fish to catch, and maybe cooler weather than what was predicted for Blackfoot. But what about the first two days? My wife wondered if there was enough to do to keep our friends entertained. My response was, “Hey, this is Blackfoot — no worries.” The bigger challenge would be making sure we didn’t overdo it and tire everyone out.
Kerry and Nancy arrived on Monday and needed to rest from their trip. So, the first day was spent planning activities, then touring Jensen’s Grove and a quick visit to the Potato Museum for, of course, some potatoes. We finished the evening off with a BBQ.
The second day started out with a longer visit to the Potato Museum. Kerry and Nancy thought it was fascinating. They were also pleased to watch our grandson, Jake, at work there because they have known Jake for many years. Then our friends did a little shopping at the Candy Jar for some of the best fudge anywhere.
Finally, we were off to the mountains. Two local deer showed up along the way to start our trip off right. We showed our friends the sights along the Blackfoot River and picnicked at Morgan’s Bridge. While traveling along the river I explained some of the area’s history, starting with Nathaniel Wyeth’s expedition.
We continued our discussion of Bingham County history at the Just Homestead. Thanks to our friends Wendy Pratt and Becky Davis, Kerry and Nancy were able to tour one of the county’s earliest ranch houses. After a long day, we arrived home dusty and tired. My grandson Jake remarked that no visit to Blackfoot would be complete without eating at Rupe’s. He was right and our friends loved it.
Two days flew by and there was still much to do locally, but it was time to go camping. Kerry and Nancy said a sad farewell to Blackfoot and we headed to the mountains.
We found a nice quiet camp site along the creek and settled in for three days. Birch Creek offers some fine fishing, but Kerry and I knew that spending all of our time fishing would not sit well with the wives. We fished for a few hours and while we were looking for trout, the girls took the opportunity to catch up on family and friends while relaxing next to a burbling stream.
For everyone’s enjoyment, I suggested sight-seeing and some local historic attractions. We visited the charcoal kilns and the old mining town of Gilmore. These areas gave our friends insight into mining and life in eastern Idaho in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and spectacular views of the valley.
Camp evenings were pleasant despite the heat at home. I cooked our meals in Dutch ovens. Nancy found this culinary technique quite interesting; Kerry was more focused on the end result. We even had vanilla ice cream for the peach cobbler. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Our friends headed back home Friday morning but not before talking about a return visit. There is lots to do and see in Bingham County and surrounding areas. They had just scratched the surface.