Bingham County residents hoping to experience fantastic scenery, wildlife viewing, and good fishing that’s easily accessible don’t have far to travel. The Snake River in Bingham County’s backyard offers all of the above and then some.
From Gem Lake Dam to American Falls Reservoir, the Snake River flows for 57 miles as it winds its way through Bingham County. Depending on waterflows and time of year, numerous side channels and wetlands add to the river’s charm, offering abundant wildlife habitat and often providing great duck hunting spots for waterfowl enthusiasts.
It seems that most anglers fishing the Bingham County stretch of the Snake are hoping to land some of the river’s large rainbow or brown trout, but the river has a lot more to offer. Rainbows, cutthroats, brown trout, smallmouth bass, and occasionally yellow perch, which are fairly common in American Falls Reservoir, can all be caught in the Bingham County section of the Snake.
Carp should also be listed even though they are considered an invasive species rather than a game fish. Regardless of their standing, many locals will fish for them or use archery tackle to hunt them. Shooting carp with a bow is one of my favorite springtime activities. And I should also mention suckers because we catch them, even on fly rods.
And then there are sturgeon. Maybe one of the river’s better kept secrets, IDFG has released 800 sturgeons in the north Bingham County stretch of the Snake during the past 15 years. Dan Garren, regional fisheries manager at IDFG recently remarked “… we know they live here, we know they do well here, and we know people fish and catch them.” The most recent stocking occurred on Oct. 25 when two fish were released at the North Bingham County Park’s sportsmen’s access. Both sturgeons were females that were raised for 40 years in the Hagerman Fish Hatchery. One fish was 8 feet long, and the other was 6 feet in length.
Some of Idaho’s fishing waters can have pretty complex regulations, generally aimed at protecting fish stocks and/or managing angler numbers. In contrast, regulations for the Bingham County stretch of the Snake are relatively simple. For the river section from American Falls Reservoir upstream to Gem Lake dam the trout limit is 6, although only 2 may be cutthroat trout. The bass limit is 2 and any size bass may be kept. The only regulations that might be remotely considered complex are those for sturgeon. The sturgeon limit is 0; fishing is catch-and-release only. Additionally, sturgeon must not be removed from the water and must be released upon landing and barbless hooks are required. There is no bag, size, or possession limit for other fish.
The regulations make our local river an enjoyable family fishing water. Anglers young and old can experience success with a simple bobber and worm setup, although bait fishing with a weighted rig may be more productive, especially in deeper holes. Lots of folks fish with spinners and other lures. Panther martins seem to be especially effective in many parts of this portion of the Snake River. Although I use spinning gear occasionally, I prefer fishing the river during lower flows with my fly rod. There’s something about an acrobatic rainbow at the end of my fly rod that gives me a deep satisfaction; on the other hand, the pounding run of a heavy brown trout after taking a streamer is equally thrilling.
The Snake River is a treasure for local anglers. All in all, the Bingham County section of the Snake River provides a smorgasbord of fish species for all kinds of anglers. Whatever your angling preference, the Snake offers something for everyone.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
