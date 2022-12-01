Bingham County residents hoping to experience fantastic scenery, wildlife viewing, and good fishing that’s easily accessible don’t have far to travel. The Snake River in Bingham County’s backyard offers all of the above and then some.

From Gem Lake Dam to American Falls Reservoir, the Snake River flows for 57 miles as it winds its way through Bingham County. Depending on waterflows and time of year, numerous side channels and wetlands add to the river’s charm, offering abundant wildlife habitat and often providing great duck hunting spots for waterfowl enthusiasts.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.