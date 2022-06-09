A piercing red eye is the first thing that grabs your attention. Those eyes, along with a sharp, stabbing bill appear to be from a nightmarish scene in an avian horror movie.
Look a little closer and your next impression is of an elegant bird dressed in formal attire. Assuming you are watching these birds in southern Idaho, you are admiring a western grebe or its close cousin the Clark’s grebe. These grebes are renowned for a ballet-like courtship display in which the male and female “run” across the water in synchrony, their long necks curving in an S-shape.
Setting off sharp black-and-white plumage with a yellow bill and red eye, the slender western grebe is an elegant presence on lakes of southern Idaho. The Clark’s grebe has a similar appearance but to me looks a little raggedy and appears to suffer from a bad haircut. The distribution of both species extends from the Pacific Coast east to Wisconsin and from northern Alberta south to Mexico. They are typically found on large, inland lakes in summer and ocean shores in winter.
Western and Clark’s Grebes were considered the same species until 1985, when scientists learned that the two species rarely interbreed (despite living on the same lakes), have different calls, and substantial DNA differences.
These grebes eat mostly fish. They also consume salamanders, crustaceans, grasshoppers, and many aquatic insects. Grebes often swallow their own feathers as they preen. These feathers apparently line the stomach, where they may provide protection against sharp fish bones. Grebes dive deep when hunting, swimming with wings mostly closed. They stab prey with a jab of the bill or capture it with their beaks. Although these species are ecologically very similar, one study in Oregon found that Clark’s grebes foraged farther from shore than western grebes inhabiting the same lake.
These grebes nest on large freshwater lakes and marshes edged with reeds and rushes. Colonies may include hundreds of pairs on large lakes. Males select the nest site and feed females during the early part of the nesting season. Grebes build their nests near the water’s edge in emergent vegetation. The nest is a mound of aquatic vegetation, with a center depression for the eggs, anchored to vegetation or an underwater snag to reduce effects of wind and waves.
Males and females build the nest together. Males contribute larger stalks and stems while females bring wet material such as algae to bind the nest and form the central depression. Nests can be 2–3 feet across or larger. Each parent helps raise the young, which are often seen riding on the adults’ backs.
After the breeding season, grebes usually move to lakes where they molt their wing feathers, becoming flightless for a short time. Most grebes then migrate to saltwater or brackish habitats once their new flight feathers have developed.
According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, western grebe populations were stable or declining from 1968 to 2015. Data suggest a decline of 2% per year, but this estimate has a wide margin of error because of difficulty monitoring this species. Partners in Flight estimated a global breeding population of 87,000 individuals.
Clark’s grebe populations appear to be declining. Partners in Flight estimated an overall 8% population decline between 1970 and 2017, and a total breeding population of 11,000 individuals.
Although both species have benefited from the creation of reservoirs and other wetlands, historical population declines were largely due to loss of natural wetlands and extensive market hunting. Like many waterbirds, these grebes are sensitive to pesticides, habitat degradation, disturbance by humans, oil spills, and gill nets.
Both species are common on American Falls Reservoir; go take a look.