Throughout most of my career early March meant getting ready for sage-grouse field work. Although I’m retired, early March still gets me thinking about sage-grouse. Now though, I think of the species’ future and current efforts to conserve it. Sadly, in 2021 US Geological Survey reported sage-grouse declined 80% since 1965 and up to 3% of the population decreases each year.
There are two major groups that can influence the successful conservation of sage-grouse, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and state fish and wildlife agencies. Today I’ll address BLM efforts.
In 2015 the BLM released its final conservation plans for sage-grouse. Shortly after, then Secretary of Interior Sally Jewell announced that greater sage-grouse did not warrant Endangered Species Act Protection. This decision was largely predicated on the belief that the new conservation plans would succeed.
In 2017, before the new plans had any chance of success, then Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke requested a review and possible revisions to those plans. More than 100 wildlife and natural resource professionals pushed back, encouraging the Department of Interior to stick to the best available science before considering changes. Nevertheless, in 2019 the BLM released the revised sage-grouse conservation plans, in some cases ignoring the science and removing some conservation measures from the 2015 plans.
Lawsuits followed and in late 2019 a U.S. District Court judge ruled that the BLM failed to fully analyze how these changes would affect sage-grouse. Meanwhile sage-grouse habitat continued to be lost or degraded due to wildfire, invasive species, and energy development. Drought was also taking a toll.
Recently, the BLM acknowledged current management plans “are potentially inconsistent with new science and rapid changes affecting the BLM’s management of the public lands, including the effects of climate change.” The agency expressed concerns about continuing drought, habitat loss, and wildfire. BLM announced its intention to review the current sage-grouse plans that were finalized in 2015 and amended in 2019. Separately, the agency is also reconsidering its 2015 proposal to withdraw 10 million acres of sage-grouse habitat from new mining claims. In 2017, the Trump administration canceled evaluation of this withdrawal before completing an environmental review of the proposed action.
This may seem confusing, but the bottom line is the BLM has more influence on sage-grouse habitat than any other state or federal agency. Thus far, the BLM’s conservation efforts have been largely ineffective as evidenced by the continuing decline of sage-grouse populations. This lack of success appears largely due to political interference often buoyed by special interest groups, lack of support by state fish and wildlife agencies (also suffering from political interference), and an unwillingness to embrace the best available science.
As BLM engages in planning, it also claims to continue employing a range of treatments for sage-grouse habitat. But, what does this actually mean? A great example can be found in eastern Idaho where BLM recently approved a plan the agency claims will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, improve and protect wildlife habitat, and provide for a working landscape. To do this, BLM is proposing to treat 15,000 acres of sagebrush in sage-grouse habitat. This treatment comes on the heels of the 2018 Grassy Ridge Fire, which burned approximately 100,000 acres in the project area. Essentially, the agency is going to add to the damage already done by the wildfire. Although the BLM refers to these actions as “restoration” it’s not entirely clear what they are restoring.
Will BLM finally get it right and ultimately begin to effectively conserve sagebrush landscapes? Time will tell, but I have my doubts. Strong leadership and a commitment to science driven solutions is necessary and so far, BLM has been lacking on both counts. Next week, state agency efforts.