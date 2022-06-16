Growing up in New England, I was a generalist predator, at least when it came to fishing. Bluegills, sunfish, bullheads, bass, it didn’t matter. I pursued all with equal enthusiasm. Still, in my mind there was one “trophy” species. A secretive fish found in deeper holes of clean, cool streams. Even though they weren’t very big, catching one was a special thrill because of their pugnacious nature and beautiful colors.
The brook trout, also called the speckled trout, has yellow spots over an olive-green back. Elongated, wormlike markings are found along the trout’s back and dorsal fin. Along its sides, the brook trout’s color transitions from olive to orange or red, with scattered red spots with a pale blue border. Its lower fins are orange or reddish, each with a white and black streak; its underside is milky white. A brook trout usually reaches 7 to 12 inches in length but can grow to over 2 feet and weigh up to 15 pounds in larger lakes. Locally, Henry’s Lake produces some large brookies.
Brook trout can be confused with their close relative the bull trout. It’s best to pay attention to the differences because the native bull trout is protected; no harvest is allowed. Bull trout lack the wormlike markings on the dorsal fin common in brook trout, there are no bluish halos around red spots and the white borders on the fins are less distinct than on brook trout.
Brook trout are native to much of Canada and the northeastern United States. The species’ range extends south to the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina and west to Minnesota. Brook trout have been transplanted to many waters throughout the west.
Brook trout are most active around dawn and dusk, retreating to deeper pools during the day. These fish are extremely opportunistic and eat a variety of insects, often preferring adult and nymph forms of aquatic insects. They will also eat beetles, ants, and small fish.
Brook trout spawn in the fall. As spawning season approaches, the colors of brook trout intensify, especially in males. Brook trout spawn over gravel in either streams or in the spring-fed areas of lakes. Pre-spawning courtship begins with the male attempting to drive a female toward suitable gravel. A receptive female chooses a spot and digs a redd. The male spends much time driving off other males during this process. After spawning, the female trout covers the eggs by sweeping small pebbles at the downstream edge of the redd upstream. Brook trout fry will emerge sometime between February and April. Young brook trout normally seek shelter in submerged aquatic vegetation or shallow water near the shoreline. They feed on plankton and progress to insects as they grow. By the end of their first summer, juvenile brook trout are often three to four inches long.
Brook trout are sometimes bred with other species to enhance angling opportunity. When a male brook trout is crossed with a female brown trout, their offspring are called “tiger trout.” The ones I’ve caught indeed fight ferociously. A cross between a brook trout and lake trout produces a “splake”, a fish often considered more robust than hatchery-raised brook trout.
Established populations of brook trout are relatively secure. Floods and drought are likely the main causes of population changes for brook trout. Additionally, non-native fish that have been stocked in ponds and streams can be more aggressive than brook trout and create a risk for this species.
I’m a lot older now than when I caught my first brook trout but admit that they still hold a fascination for me. I just added a little finesse to my game and eagerly pursue them with ultralight fly tackle.