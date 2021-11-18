I’ve tried to write a column on local plants every month for the last year and a half. Now I’m switching gears and will write about some of eastern Idaho’s most common songbirds. I’ll start off with my absolute favorite, the black-capped chickadee.
The black-capped chickadee is a small, nonmigratory songbird that inhabits deciduous and mixed forests and, of course, many backyards. The chickadee is easily identified by its black cap and bib, white cheeks, whitish belly with buffy sides, and gray back, wings, and tail. Sexes look alike, but males are slightly larger than females. The old saying “curiosity killed the cat” may apply to felines but seems to have little relevance to the black-capped chickadee. Its habit of boldly investigating people and everything else in its home territory, and speed in discovering birdfeeders, make it one of the first birds people learn. The chickadee is well known for its ability to lower its body temperature during extremely cold winter nights.
The chickadee’s calls are highly complex. Thirteen distinct types of vocalizations have been classified, many of which communicate different types of information. These vocalizations are likely an adaptation to their habitat: they live and feed in dense vegetation, and even when the flock is close together, individual birds tend to be out of each other’s sight.
Insects (especially caterpillars) form a large part of a chickadee’s summer diet. Seeds and berries become more important in winter, although insect eggs and pupae are also on the menu. Sunflower seeds are a real favorite of the chickadee. The birds take a seed in their beak and fly from the feeder to a tree, where they proceed to hammer the seed on a branch to open it.
Black-capped chickadees commonly cache food, mostly seeds, but sometimes insects. Items are stored singly in bark, dead leaves, clusters of conifer needles, or knotholes. The birds can remember the location of caches for up to a month.
In parts of the black-capped chickadee’s range with very cold winters, survival rates are affected by access to supplemental food (usually birdfeeders). Research indicates that chickadees with access to birdfeeders are twice as likely to survive the winter than those without access. This difference in survival occurs primarily during months with severe weather when the temperature drops below 0° F for more than five days. In areas with milder winters, differences between populations with and without feeders suggest that feeders influence movements of chickadees but not actual survival.
Chickadees often flock together during winter. Many other bird species will forage with these flocks because chickadees call out whenever they find a plentiful food source. This calling-out develops cohesion for the group, allowing the other birds to find food more efficiently. When flocking, black-capped chickadees establish a rigid social hierarchy with males usually ranking over females, and older birds over juveniles.
Black-capped chickadees nest in tree cavities, 3–23 feet above ground. The pair excavates a hole together, uses a natural cavity, or an old woodpecker nest. They will also use a nesting box. The female chickadee builds the nest. Incubation of 6-8 eggs lasts 11 to 14 days and is by the female only, but the female is fed by the male. The oldest known wild black-capped Chickadee was a male at least 11.5 years old when it was recaptured during banding operations in Minnesota in 2011.
Chickadees are one of the easiest birds to attract to feeders. As a child, I spent hour upon hour catching and then releasing chickadees from a homemade trap. I suspect this early experience developed my interest in birds and ultimately resulted in the selection of my professional career. Maybe that’s why the chickadee is my favorite.