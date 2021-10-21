As I reported over two years ago, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has an enforcement branch made up of men and women that are variously referred to as conservation officers, COs, game wardens, fish cops, and several other things. At times, they have one of the most glamorous jobs in the natural resource profession.
In fact, a currently popular author uses a conservation officer as his hero in many of his novels. The men and women that fill these ranks undergo intensive training in both law enforcement and natural resource management and work incredibly long hours to get the job done. Unfortunately, the work can quickly lose its glamour and become frustrating and sometimes dangerous. It takes a special kind of person with courage, confidence, compassion, and common sense to succeed at this job.
For over 20 years, Tom Burkhart served as Bingham County’s conservation officer but Tom retired a few months back and a new C.O. has been appointed to this patrol district. His name is Kevin Pennala and he and his wife Kelsey and one-year old son Boone moved to Blackfoot in May.
Kevin was raised in Howell, Mich. Coming from a rural area, he spent much of his youth hunting small game and deer with his dad and other relatives. One of Kevin’s uncles was a National Park Service ranger who was stationed at Isle Royale National Park and encouraged Kevin’s interests in resource management.
Kevin attended college at Northern Michigan University. He and his wife moved to Idaho in 2019 and he started work at the American Falls Fish Hatchery.
Kevin said he enjoyed his work but was always interested in becoming a conservation officer. So, following his dream, he began his career as an IDFG conservation officer in April of 2020. After working with his field training officer and attending Peace Officer Standards and Training, Kevin was assigned Bingham County as his first duty station.
Besides his family and career, Kevin has a variety of interests. He is an avid hunter and was planning to go bowhunting a couple of days after we finished our interview. Kevin also enjoys bird hunting, hiking, camping, fishing, tying flies, sketching, and woodburning.
Even though he is fairly new to the job, I asked Kevin what he thought the most rewarding aspect of his work was. He didn’t hesitate, saying that he especially enjoyed helping people succeed in their outdoor activities. As an example, Kevin told me how much gratification he got from helping an older individual catch fish. He said this fellow was having no luck at all so Kevin gave him a couple of pointers and almost immediately the angler caught a trout.
I also asked Kevin what the most challenging part of his job was. He had to think about this for a bit because he enjoys his work so much. Finally, he said it was probably deciding whether individuals were being truthful or not and writing citations.
Kevin said that he and his wife like the small-town atmosphere Blackfoot offers. The town’s central location allows Kevin and Kelsey to quickly reach areas that interest them and he appears very pleased with his first duty station.
As our interview concluded, I asked Kevin if he had anything else to add or anything he wanted the public to know. Kevin said that whenever possible, he enjoys taking people on ride-alongs to let them see how a C.O. performs their work and discuss various aspects of resource management. Kevin explained that folks interested in doing this or those that have any questions can reach him through the Pocatello IDFG office or his cell, (208) 972-4696.
Welcome to Bingham County Kevin, enjoy your stay.