In the 1950s, bird hunters experienced burgeoning pheasant populations in many parts of the country (including southern Idaho). This increase resulted from the Soil Bank Program authorized by the Agricultural Act of 1956, removing lands at high risk of erosion from agricultural production and establishing permanent vegetative cover.
In other words, the program created great pheasant habitat. Some 20 years later, these happy hunters had only fond memories of “the good old days.” What happened? By the 1970s, farming practices increasingly began to cultivate larger fields and remove vegetation that had grown along field edges, effectively decreasing available habitat.
During the mid-1980s, while many bird hunters were pining for the good old days, the 1985 Farm Bill was introduced to Congress. This bill contained the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) which incentivized landowners for placing some of their lands into permanent cover for 10-to-15-year periods. In other words, create more wildlife habitat. Hunters began to see an almost immediate response by game birds (especially sharp-tailed grouse and pheasants) and other wildlife to this newly created habitat. Since then, many hunters and others have praised CRP as one of the most important conservation actions in decades. But what exactly is CRP?
CRP is a conservation program administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Landowners enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality, receiving an annual rental payment for doing so. The long-term goal is to reestablish permanent vegetative cover to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and enhance wildlife habitat.
Signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, CRP is one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the country. According to the FSA, CRP has:
- Prevented more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding.
- Reduced nitrogen and phosphorous runoff relative to annually tilled cropland by 95 and 85 percent, respectively.
- Sequestered an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gasses.
- Created more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands and protected more than 175,000 stream-miles with vegetation buffers.
- Increased populations of many wildlife species while benefitting pollinators.
CRP policy requires participants to implement some type of “management activity” to CRP lands during the life of the contract to enhance wildlife habitat by increasing plant health and diversity. These activities can include light disking, light chiseling, harrowing, tilling and strip-seeding, prescribed burns, mowing/removing residue, and rotary mowing. However, some practices cannot be used on stands with shrubs.
Unfortunately, these management activities sometimes result in removal of large blocks of habitat including shrubs important to many wildlife species, perhaps because of a lack of appropriate guidance. So, rather than enhancing wildlife habitat, habitat is actually degraded for some portion of the contract’s life. This is an easy fix but my discussions with state and federal biologists suggest some finger pointing with little apparent willingness to resolve the problem.
Currently, landowners are operating under the 2018 Farm Bill which established a nationwide acreage cap of 25 million acres in 2021 (growing to 27 million by 2023), far from the 37 million acres at the program’s height. Presently, 20.6 million acres are enrolled. Changes to the program made it less attractive to landowners and at the close of 2020 enrollment fell to a historic low.
Despite its shortcomings, CRP has been incredibly effective in increasing wildlife populations and habitat as well as providing additional acres open to hunting because many CRP lands are enrolled in state access programs, providing the landowner with additional revenue and hunters with more acres of open land. Conservation organizations are currently lobbying for a stronger Conservation Reserve Program in the next Farm Bill.