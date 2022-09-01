We’re entering a magical time of the year for many anglers. It’s almost time to start fall fishing for cutthroats. Fall is a great time to spend outdoors, especially because of the changing of the seasons. For anglers there’s an added bonus because the color of cutthroats complements the extraordinary beauty of southeast Idaho’s fall foliage.
Idaho has 38 native fish species, including the cutthroat trout. Three subspecies of cutthroat are native to Idaho: Westslope, Yellowstone, and Bonneville cutthroat trout. The Yellowstone and Bonneville subspecies occur in southeast Idaho and the Westslope is found a little further north and up into the panhandle. The Yellowstone cutthroat trout occurs in the Snake River drainage basin of eastern Idaho. Bonneville cutthroat live in lakes and rivers in the southeastern corner of the state. The cutthroat trout is recognized as Idaho’s state fish.
Cutthroat trout are classified as Oncorhynchus clarki in honor of explorer William Clark, co-leader of the famed Lewis and Clark Expedition. The species’ range extends east to the Rocky Mountains; overall the cutthroat has evolved through geographic isolation into 14 distinct subspecies, each of which is native to a different major drainage basin. This helps account for the cutthroat’s coloration ranging from golden to gray to green with distinctive red, pink, or orange linear marks along the underside of their lower jaw and in the lower folds of the gill plates, resulting in the common name “Cutthroat.” This name was first used in 1884 by outdoor writer Charles Hallock.
These markings are not unique to the cutthroat because some coastal rainbow trout and Columbia River redband trout populations can also display reddish or pink throat markings. It turns out that the real distinguishing differences between a cutthroat and a rainbow trout are that cutthroat have a set of basibranchial teeth (located on the lower jaw at the base of their tongue) and a maxillary (end of the jaw) that extends beyond the posterior edge of the eye.
Cutthroats seem to feed more aggressively as winter approaches. Maybe their DNA tells them that winter brings a leaner time and they need to fatten up now. Whatever the case, I find fishing with streamers to generally be quite effective, especially for bigger fish. My guess is that in most waters folks that enjoy using spinning tackle would also find good success with various spinners and other lures that mimic a baitfish.
Generally, southeastern Idaho cutthroats are managed more conservatively than other trout species. A great example can be seen in the management of Yellowstone cutthroats in the South Fork of the Snake River. Idaho Department of Fish and Game considers this population to be one of the few remaining healthy fluvial populations within the subspecies’ historical range in Idaho. Unfortunately, non-native species, quality and quantity of tributary spawning/rearing habitat, and other factors pose threats to Yellowstone cutthroats.
IDFG is concerned that the non-native rainbow trout population poses a serious threat to Yellowstone cutthroats, primarily through hybridization. In response, IDFG has led a collaborative effort to conserve Yellowstone cutthroats in the South Fork by: 1) encouraging anglers to harvest rainbow and hybrid trout while reducing harvest of cutthroat trout; 2) encouraging the management of river flows detrimental to the rainbow and hybrid trout while benefitting cutthroats; and 3) using fish weirs to control hybridization in critical cutthroat trout spawning tributaries. Additionally, regulations have changed over time, gradually increasing protection for cutthroats and removing harvest restrictions on rainbows. In 2004, rule changes prohibited all harvest of cutthroat trout in the South Fork and its main tributaries.
Similarly, conservation strategies for Bonneville cutthroats focus on preserving genetic integrity, reducing impacts of non-native fish, improving degraded habitat, and enhancing self-sustaining populations.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.