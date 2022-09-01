We’re entering a magical time of the year for many anglers. It’s almost time to start fall fishing for cutthroats. Fall is a great time to spend outdoors, especially because of the changing of the seasons. For anglers there’s an added bonus because the color of cutthroats complements the extraordinary beauty of southeast Idaho’s fall foliage.

Idaho has 38 native fish species, including the cutthroat trout. Three subspecies of cutthroat are native to Idaho: Westslope, Yellowstone, and Bonneville cutthroat trout. The Yellowstone and Bonneville subspecies occur in southeast Idaho and the Westslope is found a little further north and up into the panhandle. The Yellowstone cutthroat trout occurs in the Snake River drainage basin of eastern Idaho. Bonneville cutthroat live in lakes and rivers in the southeastern corner of the state. The cutthroat trout is recognized as Idaho’s state fish.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

