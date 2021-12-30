Hunters recently harvested two mule deer near Riggins that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the first positive cases of CWD detected in Idaho. CWD is a fatal disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, and moose. It has spread rapidly among deer herds across the country, troubling hunters and increasing costs for wildlife agencies attempting to control the disease. CWD occurs in at least 27 states and four Canadian provinces.
The disease and its effects on wildlife are misunderstood by many. Much uncertainty relates to the small particles that cause CWD that are known as prions. Although we commonly associate transmissible diseases like Covid-19 with viruses and pneumonia with bacteria, prions are neither. In fact, they aren’t even alive. Prions are simply malformed proteins composed of complex chains of amino acids. Many forms of prions are not harmful, but some can be highly destructive when they accumulate in an organism’s brain or other nervous tissue. Prions cannot reproduce independently, like bacteria, or through a host cell, like a virus. Instead, prions spread by denaturing normal proteins in close proximity to them, facilitating the spread of disease through the body and degrading nervous tissue.
Prion-caused diseases include CWD, “Mad Cow” disease in cattle, scrapie in sheep, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans. These diseases develop holes in brains of affected organisms, have a comparatively long incubation period, and are fatal in all circumstances.
Prions cannot be killed because they are not alive. The collection of amino acid molecules comprising a prion must be chemically denatured to remove its detrimental potential. This means prions are incredibly resilient and can remain in the environment for long periods of time.
Bodily contact, urine, feces, and saliva serve as transmission vectors. Additionally, a recent study suggested that prions spread through environmental vectors, including soil and water. It can take well over a year of prion buildup for an animal to exhibit symptoms such as weight loss, stumbling, and lethargy, whereas some viral diseases can be evident after only a week. Wildlife disease expert Margaret Wild, described CWD as a slow-motion epidemic because the disease is slow to progress in animals, usually taking 1-1.5 years for the infected animal to show symptoms. All this time the animal is shedding prions, effectively creating a biological minefield for healthy animals. Wild suggested that monitoring and hunting help manage this disease. She also noted that predation by wolves, a predator that hunts by chasing and “testing” animals, should result in a higher loss of infected animals and a reduction in number of prions spread through the environment.
Most wildlife agencies have responded to the spread of CWD by developing monitoring programs and, where appropriate, reducing densities of infected populations. There is no practical live test for the disease, so the only way to assess infection is by sampling dead animals. IDFG recently announced a series of CWD surveillance hunts in the Riggins area to better understand the prevalence of CWD.
In addition to state actions, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Chronic Wasting Disease Management and Research Act to help fight this disease. Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership said “This swift bipartisan passage …. reflects the incredible need for resources to study and stop the spread of the disease on behalf of our wild deer herds and hunting opportunities.” The legislation calls for an annual $70-million investment through fiscal year 2028 for CWD management and research priorities.
The nature of this disease makes CWD an incredible threat to big game. To prevent the further spread of CWD and manage populations with CWD, IDFG has developed a strategic plan to guide the state’s response and management actions.