I will admit right off that my favorite shrub is sagebrush. After that, I claim several other shrub species as favorites and at the top of that list is red osier dogwood. This dogwood is a visually appealing shrub, especially in winter when its red stems contrast against the brilliant white of new fallen snow.
Of the approximately 50 dogwood species found worldwide, 16 are native to the United States. Red osier dogwood is our most widespread native dogwood, occurring throughout most of the U.S., except the southern Great Plains and southeast. Other names include red willow, redstem dogwood, redtwig dogwood, American dogwood, and western dogwood.
Red osier dogwood is a spreading, multi-stemmed shrub, that grows 6-12 ft. tall with conspicuous red twigs. This dogwood produces flat-topped clusters of creamy-white blossoms that develop into umbrella-shaped bunches of small white berries. The oval leaves contain prominent veins that lightly curl to trace the shape of the leaf margin. The dogwood’s autumn foliage is particularly colorful. Red osier makes an eye-catching landscaping plant with its foliage and bright red stems.
The most reliable way to identify any dogwood is to carefully break the petiole (leaf stalk) and slowly pull each half apart to reveal a stringy white pith. Pith is part of the system of fibers that give a stem its strength and flexibility. Dogwood pith has unusual rubbery elasticity. Red-osier dogwood prefers moist ground and will grow in sun or shade. For best color (fall leaves and winter twigs) it should be planted in a sunny location. Its spread and winter appearance can be managed by periodically cutting the shrub to the ground to encourage new growth.
Red-osier dogwood forms bird-friendly thickets — locally, warblers, goldfinches, Cassin’s finches and chickadees are commonly found among its branches. Butterflies are also attracted to the flowers’ nectar. This shrub thrives in moist soil along the banks of many trout streams. Its ability to spread underground makes it a great choice for erosion control.
Dogwood is also an important winter big game browse species. The white-tail deer that hang out on our property clearly enjoy nibbling on its tender shoots, sometimes walking right up to our house to browse a dogwood growing next to our back deck. Unfortunately for both the dogwood and me (the shrub’s owner) whitetail bucks enthusiastically rub their antlers against dogwood branches, severely damaging, although so far not killing, the shrub.
Dogwoods have been used medicinally for many years; the bark is rich in tannins, so bark and leaves have been used to treat pain, fevers, backaches, dizziness, weakness, excessive sweating, and incontinence.
Red-osier dogwood was one of several plants referred to as “kinnikinik” by Native Americans for its use as a tobacco substitute. The inner bark of young stems was split and scraped into threads and toasted over a fire before being mixed with real tobacco. An edible plant expert reported that red-osier could be considered aromatic and pungent, possibly causing a feeling of wooziness. He recommended its use only in moderation.
For centuries, humans have used the hard wood of dogwood stems for basketry, wicker, farm implements, arrow shafts, and weaving shuttles. The word dogwood, is a variation of the Scandinavian term “dag” meaning skewer (for the hardened sticks used to roast meat). Although the word has nothing to do with our canine companions, it still encourages the old but still humorous botanical joke: How do you tell if a shrub is a dogwood? By its bark, of course!
If you are thinking about adding shrubs to your home landscape, you can’t go wrong with a red osier dogwood or two. Don’t forget how much deer also like the shrub and consider that issue before planting.