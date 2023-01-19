Last month I wrote about the mountains and valleys east of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot River country. In this column I want to discuss one of the major players in the management and conservation of these lands.

This area provides lush grazing ground that once sustained herds of buffalo and other big game species. So, it’s not surprising that early settlers eyed those lands for raising cattle and sheep. Historical sources indicate there was competition between cattle and sheep ranchers, no land management strategy, and at least one shoot-out between sheepherders in 1914. Local rancher Ken Davis told me those early years were chaotic. If this sounds a little like the wild west, it was. Out of necessity, organization and “rules of the road” were needed to prevent serious depletion of the range resources. In 1916 the Eastern Idaho Grazing Association was established.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

