Last month I wrote about the mountains and valleys east of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot River country. In this column I want to discuss one of the major players in the management and conservation of these lands.
This area provides lush grazing ground that once sustained herds of buffalo and other big game species. So, it’s not surprising that early settlers eyed those lands for raising cattle and sheep. Historical sources indicate there was competition between cattle and sheep ranchers, no land management strategy, and at least one shoot-out between sheepherders in 1914. Local rancher Ken Davis told me those early years were chaotic. If this sounds a little like the wild west, it was. Out of necessity, organization and “rules of the road” were needed to prevent serious depletion of the range resources. In 1916 the Eastern Idaho Grazing Association was established.
Currently, the Grazing Association is made up of about 45 members who collectively manage approximately 70,000 acres of land in the Blackfoot River country. From late spring into fall, ranchers run roughly 7,000 head of cattle and 6,000 head of sheep in the area stretching from just east of Blackfoot to the Blackfoot reservoir.
These ranchers are not just focused on livestock. Fostering good relationships with government agencies is a high priority. The Association has participated in many range tours with the State Land Board, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local officials. On numerous occasions I’ve had discussions with various Association members on the importance of maintaining healthy rangelands and wildlife populations. I sometimes start my morning with a text from one of the ranchers reporting on wildlife they recently observed.
Grazing Association cattle are managed on a rotational basis designed to allow the vegetation to rest during the growing season, helping to maintain the quality of upland and riparian vegetation communities. Additionally, members spend much time maintaining fences and water developments that are used by both livestock and wildlife. The Association has developed nine wells with pumps, generators, and water troughs to help keep cattle dispersed throughout the uplands.
State grazing land, for the most part, is open for public use. Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) administers about 5,000 acres of land along the Blackfoot River. Association members grazed that land for decades. Early on there was little recreational demand for these lands but that situation has changed markedly. The Blackfoot River is very popular with kayakers and other boating enthusiasts. Anglers commonly fish the river in hopes of landing a large cutthroat or rainbow and duck hunters prowl the river during fall. With increased recreation, BLM has developed five campgrounds stretching from Trail Creek to Corral Creek, fishing access areas, and boat launches.
To no one’s great surprise, recreationalists have sometimes conflicted with traditional grazing uses. To reduce conflicts, BLM fenced cattle off the Blackfoot River riparian area, installed boat pass throughs in fencing that bisected the river, and created new water developments to pump water to cattle tanks hundreds of feet above the river. Most of the infrastructure for this work was paid for by state and federal funds but ranchers have taken on the cost of pumping water uphill to the cattle troughs.
Additionally, where some of the fencing occurred relatively close to important sage-grouse habitat, BLM marked fences to increase visibility and decrease the likelihood of grouse and other birds flying into the fences.
Although ranchers and natural resource managers sometimes get crosswise over land management issues, this seems to rarely occur with the Eastern Idaho Grazing Association. For over 100 years the Association has worked with state and federal partners and the public to care for Bingham County’s backyard.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.