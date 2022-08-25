Several isolated rivers in eastern Idaho have the peculiar trait of sinking into the sagebrush-dominated soils of the Snake River Basin. These waters include the Big and Little Lost Rivers, Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge Creek, Beaver Creek, and Camas Creek.
Their water eventually becomes part of the Snake River Aquifer, adding to the springs that flow from basalt cliffs along the Snake River near Hagerman, about 180 miles away from where the water first filters through the soil and disappears.
Increased river flows during the Pleistocene combined to form Lake Terreton and this was probably the most recent connection most of these lost rivers had with the Snake River. Since then, immense lava fields prevented these rivers and creeks from connecting to the Snake River.
The Little Lost River and Birch Creek are two of the more popular lost rivers with local anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. The Little Lost River is approximately 49 miles long, bordered by the Lost River Range on the west and Lemhi Range on the east. The river rises at the confluence of two similarly sized streams, Summit Creek and Sawmill Creek, 10 miles north of Hawley Mountain, in the upper Little Lost River Valley.
Birch Creek develops from a group of springs and flows through the valley immediately to the east of the Little Lost; it is bordered on the east by the Beaverhead Range. Birch Creek is a productive stream with many side channels and is about 46 miles long.
Biologists have debated the origin of trout in these disconnected streams because these waters lacked surface connections to other drainages for thousands of years. One study concluded, “It is unclear which species of fish were native to the Lost Streams … authors disagree as to which species are native and how they were established.”
Two prevailing theories suggest that either bull trout (and other species) are native to the river, trapped by a combination of lava flows to the south and upwelling to the north or fish found in these streams were transported to the river by early settlers. Regardless, these streams currently offer fine fishing for much of the year.
The Little Lost has a bag limit of two trout, harvest is not allowed on bull trout, and the river has not been recently stocked. In contrast, Birch Creek has a limit of six trout and is heavily stocked near access areas. This creek is ideal for young and inexperienced anglers.
Six-to-10-inch rainbow trout are fairly common in both the Little Lost and Birch Creek. Wild brook trout are also fairly common in Birch Creek and can be found in some sections of the Little Lost. Although smaller fish are the rule, I’ve caught trout up to 14 inches in Birch Creek.
Besides fishing, the Little Lost and Birch Creek offer other outdoor opportunities. Both drainages have campgrounds as well as dispersed campsites. Both also offer spectacular scenery because of the adjacent mountain ranges. It’s common to see golden and bald eagles along these drainages as well as mule deer and pronghorn in the adjacent uplands.
A beautiful drive over Pass Creek connects the Little Lost to the adjacent Big Lost River Valley. For the history buff, the Forest Service has restored charcoal kilns used during the heyday of mining in the Birch Creek Valley. Interpretive signs explain the function of these kilns. Additionally, the “ghost town” of Gilmore contains old buildings, interesting artifacts, and a display with fascinating information on the upper Birch Creek Valley.
Both the Little Lost and Birch Creek are less than a two-hour drive from Blackfoot and both drainages offer a little something for everyone. They are worth a visit.