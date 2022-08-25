Several isolated rivers in eastern Idaho have the peculiar trait of sinking into the sagebrush-dominated soils of the Snake River Basin. These waters include the Big and Little Lost Rivers, Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge Creek, Beaver Creek, and Camas Creek.

Their water eventually becomes part of the Snake River Aquifer, adding to the springs that flow from basalt cliffs along the Snake River near Hagerman, about 180 miles away from where the water first filters through the soil and disappears.

