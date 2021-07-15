Most locals are familiar with the stretch of the South Fork of the Snake River extending from Palisades Dam to Heise. The South Fork is one of Southeast Idaho’s premier trout streams and it’s less than a two-hour drive from Blackfoot. The river also offers fantastic wildlife viewing opportunities and spectacular scenery. I’ve been fishing the South Fork for over 40 years and never get tired of this remarkable river.
Although anglers treasure this river, even a casual observer is sure to take note of the eagles and ospreys that call this area home and maybe see deer or moose along the river’s banks. During fall, visitors can’t help but be impressed by the color of leaves on trees along the river. The view from the observation point above the canyon is beautiful throughout the year but stunning during the peak of fall colors.
There are many ways to view the South Fork. Overlooks, hiking trails, campsites, and roads allow visitors to enjoy the river’s scenery, wildlife, and fishing. Nevertheless, I think the best way to see the river is by floating it. Floating allows us to feel like we’ve become part of the river and usually provides close up views of wildlife and scenery. We came within a few inches of having a trout jump into our raft a couple of weeks ago so sometimes there are close views of fish as well.
Typically, people float sections of the river with drift boats or rafts but I’ve also seen pontoon boats, kayaks, and occasionally canoes. Novices at floating should make their first float or two with someone with experience. Guides can also be hired and this might be especially useful for folks wanting to learn about fishing the river. Multiple access points between the dam and the Lorenzo area along Highway 20 allow floaters to put in or take out along the South Fork. The river is dotted with islands allowing folks to take a break from floating or maybe spend a little more time fishing an intriguing stretch of water.
A camera and binoculars are indispensable for seriously observing wildlife. Personal floatation devices should be worn by all floaters and don’t forget a lunch and plenty of water or other drinks.
I last floated the river in late June. We made an 11-mile float along the upper section of the river, putting in at 8:45 a.m. and finishing by 2 p.m. During our time on the water, we saw numerous eagles and ospreys as well as several species of waterfowl and shorebirds. Songbirds were singing along the river’s edge and we disturbed a few sandhill cranes that acknowledged our presence with their raucous calls. The weather had been hot and fishing reports indicated things were slow. Sure enough, we didn’t break any records but we still had some action and boated a few fish. Even if the fishing is extremely slow, how could anyone complain when they are surrounded by such magnificent scenery?
The South Fork supports cutthroat, brown, rainbow and rainbow-cutthroat hybrid trout and whitefish. The river is managed for cutthroat trout and anglers are encouraged to keep all of the rainbows they catch. Anglers should carefully read the regulations because there are special rules for the South Fork. Additionally, Idaho Department of Fish and Gamer personnel annually mark hundreds of rainbow trout and hybrids with microscopic tags in the snout. So, South Fork anglers have a chance to earn between $50 and $1,000 per fish head turned-in. Return a fish head and you may win some money.
There are several fly shops in the area with friendly, knowledgeable staff. Anglers can pick up fishing tips, gear, and useful information. Don’t hesitate to stop.