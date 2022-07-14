My dad took my brother and I fishing every Friday evening during spring and summer. We usually brought home a mess of panfish which meant fish cleaning on Saturday morning and a fish fry on Saturday night. Life was good.
Like my brother and me, many if not most kids cut their angling teeth on panfish. These fish are often abundant, easy to catch with a worm and bobber (standard kid tackle), and are good eating.
The word “panfish” includes game fish that don’t outgrow the size of a frying pan (usually bluegills, sunfish, perch, and crappie), although species that match this definition vary by geographic area. Makes sense, right? According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the term was first recorded in 1796 in American Cookery, the first known cookbook written by an American.
Bluegill and crappie are two of the more common panfish species in southern Idaho and are found in many local ponds and reservoirs. They’re certainly fun for kids but also for adults, especially adults armed with a flyrod.
Bluegills occur naturally east of the Rocky Mountains but have been introduced almost everywhere else in North America and many other parts of the world. Bluegills prefer water with many aquatic plants, and are often found within or near fallen logs, weeds, and other underwater structure.
The Idaho state record bluegill weighed 3.5 pounds. Bluegills typically have deep blue and purple on the face and gill cover, a black spot on each side of the posterior edge of the gills, dark olive-colored bands down the side, and an orange to yellow belly.
Bluegills spawn from late May into August; peak spawning usually occurs in June in waters of 67 to 80 °F. Male bluegills construct spawning beds in shallow water, clustering as many as 50 beds together. Males tend to be very protective and chase everything away from their nests, especially other male bluegills.
Bluegills will eat anything they can fit in their mouths, but usually feed on small insects and baitfish. This and their aggressive nature benefit fly-fishing anglers because it means a variety of flies can be effective, as well as small top water poppers.
Some bluegill populations are vulnerable to over harvest. Large males appear to be especially vulnerable because of their tendency to guard nests in the center of colonies. Populations with large males are increasingly difficult to locate, and are usually only found in areas with little angling pressure or in southern states where growth rates are high.
Crappie are considered one of the best-tasting freshwater game fish.
The species’ common name may seem weird but it comes from the French-Canadian word “crapet,” which refers to many different fishes of the sunfish family.
Crappie are also an eastern fish and generally larger than bluegills. Two crappie species occur in Idaho; the state record black crappie was over 17 inches long and weighed 3.6 pounds. The state record white crappie was over 17 inches long and weighed 3.8 pounds.
Black crappie prefer cooler, deeper waters with more abundant aquatic vegetation than white crappie. White crappie prefer shallower water and can tolerate warmer, more turbid, and slightly alkaline waters. They are usually found near drop-offs, standing timber, and brushy cover.
Crappies have diverse diets, including smaller fish, insects, and crustaceans. They are less active during the day and feed at dawn and dusk, often moving into open water or approaching shore. The key to catching crappie is to focus on morning and evening fishing wherever minnows hide, including fallen trees, bushes, and weeds. Most small flies imitating baitfish will work.
You can find waters supporting bluegill and crappie online through Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner. Happy angling.