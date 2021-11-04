Most anglers that enjoy fly fishing understand that fall can be a magical time for pursuing their favorite sport. Water levels are relatively low, and areas likely to hold fish are easier to locate compared to spring and summer with higher water levels. Best of all, fish, especially bigger fish, are hungry and seem more willing to take a fly. Maybe they understand winter is coming and it’s time to eat hearty.
At the first hint of changing leaves, many local anglers head to the Henry’s Fork, South Fork, Teton River or one of the other well-known trout rivers of eastern Idaho. Folks travel countless miles for fine fall fishing. Nevertheless, knowing that gas is expensive and understanding that some of the more well-known areas are still crowded with visiting nimrods (remember when everyone went home at the end of August?), some local anglers embrace a backyard treasure and fly fish the Snake River as it flows through Bingham County.
Although most of the land bordering the Snake River through Bingham County is private, there are numerous public access points from American Falls Reservoir upstream to Gem Lake Dam, a 57-mile stretch of river. This section of the Snake supports a variety of fish. Rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, brown trout, and smallmouth bass are all fairly common. My friends and I have caught rainbows, cutthroat, browns, carp, and suckers on flies. Okay, don’t snicker at those last two because on a 5-weight rod they put up quite a fight, especially if they get into strong current.
Through September of this year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocked over 18,000 trout between American Falls Reservoir and Gem Lake Dam. IDFG plans to stock another 31,950 trout in the Snake at Tilden, Firth, and Blackfoot in mid-October. Although the emphasis is on stocking rainbow trout, the river also supports some very large brown trout.
The Snake is big, intimidating water. It has large runs, deep holes, swift current and can be dangerous to careless individuals. It’s best to fish with a partner. A good pair of waders with appropriate footwear is a necessity. I also recommend a wading staff and a good quality net. A PFD is also not a bad idea, and should be considered essential if you plan to fish alone. Many PFDs are now offered in a lightweight, low-profile design that can be comfortably worn with chest waders and a fishing vest or pack.
The Snake is not a dainty river and it’s certainly not a river I fish with my 3-weight rods. Five to seven weight rods that can throw a large fly will work well. I normally fish sink-tip line and a 9 foot, 3x leader. I’ve tried nymphs with a little success but streamers tied on number 4-6 hooks are usually effective, especially in chartreuse or yellow colors.
The trick is getting to know the river. One friend believed the only way to successfully fish the river was with lures or bait, although he wanted to use his fly rod. After several years of persevering and getting to know the river he finally began to catch fish with his fly rod. Don’t be afraid to walk and explore. The best fly fishing comes after the water level drops substantially. At that point, holding water is easier to see and potentially productive runs can be fished without worry of being swept into the water.
The Snake in Bingham County has generous and easy to remember regulations. The trout limit is 6 but only 2 can be cutthroats. The bass limit is 2 of any size. If the mood strikes you, you are welcome to keep all of the carp you can catch. Happy angling.