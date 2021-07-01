They provide my bird dogs with hours of daily entertainment and I confess that I often pause to admire their aerial acrobatics. Still, some folks dislike them because of their affinity for bird feed and raiding gardens, while others love them for their amusing antics. The Eastern fox squirrel can be found in most urban and rural areas of Bingham County as well as much of Idaho that contains appropriate habitat. Whatever your feelings, make no mistake about it, this arboreal rodent is here to stay.
The fox squirrel is not native to Idaho. It was introduced in the early part of the 20th century into many western cities where it was initially limited to urban/suburban settings. Reasons for the introduction vary, but the main motivation was likely aesthetic value. Its natural range includes portions of southern Canada and Midwestern and eastern states. This squirrel has expanded its range since initial introduction is now found in numerous locations throughout Idaho, occurring in urban and agricultural areas.
The fox squirrel is a comparatively large rodent with a long, bushy tail. The squirrel got its name from its yellowish-red coloration (especially on its bushy tail), closely resembling that of a red fox.
Although fox squirrels prefer open woodland with a relatively uncluttered understory, they will also use urban and suburban areas where mature trees have been established. These squirrels are daytime foragers that are active throughout the year. Fox squirrels are omnivores, meaning they have a broad diet, feeding on plant matter and gall insects, seeds, nuts, moths, beetles, bird eggs, and even dead fish.
Nests provide protection against the elements, and can either be a stick and leaf nest or a cavity in a tree. Nests are used as daily shelters and sites for raising “kittens.” Fox squirrels have two defined breeding seasons, one in winter and another in late spring. However, females generally produce only a single litter each year. Average litter sizes range from 2 to 3 kittens throughout the species’ range. Newborns are naked and cared for by their mothers. When leaving the nest to forage for food, the female covers her young offspring with nesting material.
The squirrels’ major forms of communication are scents and vocalizations, as well as tail and body postures. Vocalization includes a wide variety of barks. They typically use a chattering sound as an alarm call, but a tooth chattering serves as a display of aggression.
Fox squirrels are well adapted to their arboreal lifestyle. Due to extremely flexible ankle joints, the feet of this animal rotate, allowing the squirrel to climb down trees head-first. The four front teeth of this squirrel grow continuously throughout its life. So, to wear down old teeth, these rodents must gnaw on nuts and tree bark, sometimes damaging the trees.
These squirrels are long lived, with individuals surviving between 5 and 15 years. Fox squirrels are capable of dispersing great distances, with squirrels known to cross waterways and agricultural and urban areas. This ability allowed fairly rapid dispersal into new areas shortly after introduction.
Squirrels are highly intelligent creatures. When alarmed, squirrels may try to confuse a predator by running back and forth and in various directions. Additionally, they occasionally pretend to bury nuts to confuse and eliminate food thieves,
Although declining in some parts of its eastern range, fox squirrels are a popular game animal in many Midwestern states. Idaho classifies this squirrel as an unprotected species so they can be hunted throughout the year. If you are interested, the internet is full of squirrel recipes. A caution though, just the mere mention of a squirrel supper is enough to get a very nasty look from my wife.