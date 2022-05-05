The Big Desert generally encompasses an area stretching from Blackfoot to Arco, extending west to Craters of the Moon and east towards Roberts. The area has a remarkable history, featuring stories of stage robberies, horse rustling, immigrant camps, and a variety of historical places.
One of the few well preserved historical sites remaining on the Big Desert, other than those on the Idaho National Laboratory, includes a cabin and barn just off the northwest corner of Big Southern Butte known as Frenchman’s Cabin.
Frenchman’s Cabin was in very rough shape when I first encountered it some 45 years ago. The cabin may have been a palace to the local packrat but otherwise didn’t offer much in the way of comfort or shelter. The inside had been vandalized and was full of assorted junk. The barn and outhouse were also in a sad state of disrepair. In fact, that outhouse allowed a user to enjoy the ever-present wind in ways no one wanted to enjoy the wind.
It’s unclear who built Frenchman’s Cabin or exactly when it was built. I’ve heard stories indicating it was an old stage stop and that it was simply a cabin built by an early homesteader to take advantage of the spring on the northwest side of Big Southern Butte. A report written by F. W. Dykes indicated that the “Frenchman” was a fellow named Fidel Lauzier who eventually returned to France. As far as I can tell, Frenchman’s Cabin did not serve as a stage stop. The stage station was located on Goodale’s Cutoff at the northeast corner of Big Southern Butte near Webb Spring. The stage stop was possibly erected as early as 1868. Frenchman’s Cabin was likely built 10-15 years later, but its proximity to the actual stage stop may be why some think it was also an early stage station.
By the mid 1980s, Frenchman’s Cabin and the surrounding land became central to a long-term research project conducted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Land Management, and the University of Idaho. Landowners Jack and Vaughn Wood graciously allowed us to place camp trailers near the old cabin. Eventually, these owners decided to renovate the cabin and, thankfully, construct a new outhouse (with a little help from the research crew). The Woods did a remarkable job and, in a fairly short time, the cabin was again livable. The Woods allowed us to use it in winter and early spring before they needed it for a hired man. The warmth and shelter it provided was most appreciated and I still hear from former students and employees that fondly remember their time at Frenchman’s.
The remodeling was so well done that it was used by a graduate student studying winter ecology of sage-grouse in 1990-91. True, temperatures frequently dipped to zero and below but the cabin offered a wonderful shelter to half-frozen biologists. In fact, the graduate student would often bake cookies if he knew visitors were coming. The smell of chocolate chip cookies on a cold winter day in a small tight cabin has to be one of the most comforting experiences a person can enjoy.
The cabin and outbuildings are located on private property surrounded by BLM land, easily reached by dirt roads skirting north or south of Big Southern Butte. The general area can usually be accessed from late March until November, depending on weather. Winter visits can be challenging and up until recently accomplished only on snowmobiles.
The Frenchman’s Cabin is a fascinating feature of the Big Desert that offers a glimpse into the old west. Remember that Frenchman’s Cabin is private property. You need to obtain permission before poking around.