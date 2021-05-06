When asked to describe my outdoor interests, I’ll often say I grew up with a fishing pole in one hand and a shotgun in the other. But, that’s only part of the story. I also grew up with a shovel in one hand and garden hoe in the other, and I guess that explains my long-term interest in gardening.
Speaking of gardening, Blackfoot offers many amenities to area residents, including a greenbelt, parks, dog park, and golf course, but the community garden is an often-overlooked resource. This garden provides space for folks that may not have a spot for their own garden or simply enjoy socializing while gardening. The idea of a community garden was originally presented by the Community Dinner Table (CDT) to former Blackfoot Mayor Mike Virtue and immediately enjoyed broad support. The City of Blackfoot and the CDT have been partners in this effort, demonstrating both organizations’ desire to support the community and help people be more self-reliant, improve their health, and enjoy being out-of-doors.
The garden is located across the street from Veterans (Airport) Park near the intersection of East Airport Road and Teeples Drive. All signups for garden plots are managed out of the Blackfoot city office by Sara Furu. Sara has been managing this program for the last five years and told me her most challenging task is informing the public about this opportunity. The city offers 15 plots and eight raised beds for rental at prices ranging from $15 to $40; some plots are still available for 2021. City crews maintain the ground around the garden as an extension of the bordering park, and help with weed control. The city also provides water for garden plots. The CDT coordinates pre- and post-season cleanup days. Incumbent gardeners have priority on their previous year’s plot but must submit their application before April 8 to maintain priority. New gardeners may apply any time beginning April 8 through April 30 or until all garden plots have been assigned. After May 1, unassigned plots are open to gardeners wanting a second plot. Any plots not planted by June 1 are forfeited and re-assigned to a new gardener.
Gardeners are responsible for their own seeds, plants, fertilizers, materials, and trellises, but common gardening tools are available for general use. Every gardener is issued the combination for the tool shed. It is the gardeners’ responsibility to control weeds and trash in their own plots and adjacent pathways; gardeners are also required to assist with maintaining common areas and completely cleaning their plot at the end of the season. If a member intends on gardening the following year, they can mulch over their plot and put it to bed for the winter.
Produce from the Blackfoot Community Garden is for family consumption or donation. Excess food may be preserved for future use, shared with friends or neighbors, traded among fellow garden members, or donated to the local food pantry. Members may not sell produce raised in the garden. Signs along the garden boundary indicate that the produce raised in the community garden is the property of individual gardeners and is not for public harvesting.
Sara emphasized that the Blackfoot Community Garden is part of the city and is supported by the patrons. She also noted that numerous groups and individuals have spent many hours developing and maintaining the garden. Costs of providing this gardening area exceed the minor fees that the city charges for membership and use.
Local gardeners Melissa Gordon and daughters Jenny and Denisha said they enjoy the community garden so much they even like pulling weeds.
There’s nothing like fresh garden vegetables to compliment a wild game dish. Happy gardening.