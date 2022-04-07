It’s spring! Let’s celebrate by considering two common, colorful Bingham County backyard birds. These birds, the evening and black-headed grosbeaks, have similar names but otherwise are very different critters.
Evening grosbeaks are basically large finches. The adult male has a bright yellow forehead and body; its head is brown with a noticeable eye stripe and a large white patch on the wing. The female is more subtly marked, with mainly olive-brown plumage, greyer on the underparts and white patches on the wings. Both males and females have large pale bills.
They breed in spruce-fir, pine-oak, pinyon-juniper, and aspen forests of northern North America. These grosbeaks winter in forests and feed in both deciduous and coniferous trees, often at higher elevations. Evening grosbeaks make very erratic movements south during some winters, and are often common at backyard feeders.
The evening grosbeak is a songbird without a song — that is, it does not seem to use any complex sounds to attract a mate or defend its territory. It does have a small repertoire of simple calls.
Evening grosbeaks can crush seeds that are too large for smaller birds to open. These smaller species often seek out grosbeaks and glean the food scraps they leave behind. In summer, evening grosbeaks eat insects such as spruce budworm, a serious forest pest. The grosbeaks are so adept at finding these caterpillars that the birds often provide a first warning that a budworm outbreak has begun.
In the mid-1800s, evening grosbeaks were uncommon to rare east of the Rockies, but began moving eastward with each winter migration, reaching Rhode Island in the winter of 1910–1911. By the 1920s they were considered a regular winter visitor in New England. This eastward expansion may be related to increasing numbers of ornamental box elders, which provided a regular food supply. The oldest recorded evening grosbeak was a male, at least 16 years, 3 months old when he was found in New Brunswick in 1974. He had been banded in Connecticut in 1959.
The black-headed grosbeak is in the same family as the northern cardinal. This species is clearly a migratory songbird with nesting grounds from southwestern British Columbia through the western half of the United States, into central Mexico. The male has a black head and black wings and tail with prominent white patches. Its breast is dark to tawny orange, with a yellow belly. The female has a brown head, neck, and back with sparrow-like black streaks. She also has white streaks down the middle of her head, over her eyes, and on her cheeks. Her breast is white, and wings and tail are grayish-brown with two white wing bars and yellowish wing edges. The male black-headed grosbeak does not get its adult breeding plumage until it is two years old. First-year males can vary from looking like a female to looking nearly like an adult male.
The black-headed grosbeak is usually found in deciduous and mixed wooded areas with large trees and thick bushes.
Unlike the less musically-inclined evening grosbeak, the song of the black-headed grosbeak sounds like an inebriated robin greeting spring. Both male and female black-headed grosbeaks are loud songsters.
Both sexes incubate the eggs, feed the young, and defend their nesting territory.
Although black-headed grosbeaks are typically seedeaters, in central Mexico, the grosbeaks are one of the monarch butterflies’ few predators. Toxins in the monarch make them poisonous to most birds. Black-headed grosbeaks feed on monarchs in roughly 8-day cycles, apparently to give themselves time to eliminate the toxins. The oldest known black-headed grosbeak was a male, at least 11 years, 11 months old, when it was recaptured and released during banding operations in Montana.