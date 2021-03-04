A few years ago, a friend asked me to show him someplace to hunt deer. I agreed and took him to my favorite spot. Soon it became his favorite spot and he brought friends. Before long the hunting had deteriorated and I went elsewhere. Now, whenever I arrive at a favorite “secret spot” and find someone already there, the first question that pops into my mind is “Did I tell someone?”
Of course, there are multiple explanations. Sometimes you tell someone and they pass the information along. Sometimes your favorite secret spot is someone else’s favorite secret spot too and your plans coincided. Sometimes it’s just chance. Last year I found a couple fishing a secluded stretch of river. I asked how they found the area and they explained that they were in the vicinity visiting friends and decided to go exploring. None of these reasons give me heartburn. Everyone has a right to enjoy our great outdoors and share it with others if they choose.
For a lot of us, one of the most satisfying aspects of hunting or fishing (or hiking or camping) is finding a place seldom visited by others, ensuring solitude and a quality experience. Many outdoor enthusiasts put a lot of effort into this. They are averse to just following the crowd. Once you find a gem, keeping it to yourself or maybe one or two trusted friends can be difficult.
A friend and I had a favorite elk spot. It was hard to get to, involving several hours of horseback and/or hiking and crossing at several high ridges before reaching a hidden valley. We kept this place to ourselves, even stopping to brush out our horse tracks where we left the main trail. The end result was that we enjoyed hunting this area for several years and never saw another hunter. So, keeping a spot secret can be done but often takes thought and effort.
Unfortunately, favorite spots can sometimes fall victim to something called hot spotting. I’ve been writing this column for almost two years and over that time several individuals asked why I don’t include more information about where I or my friends hunt or fish. My answer is simple. That’s hot spotting and it’s wrong.
What exactly is hot spotting? To me, the term refers to providing specific details (location, directions, access points) about an area (usually for hunting or fishing) for personal gain. Hot spotting is often practiced by some outdoor writers hoping to sell a story by describing a great spot for big bulls, abundant pheasants, or maybe big trout. Occasionally it occurs when some nimrod wants to impress his/her friends by bragging up a good hunting or fishing area they discovered or heard of.
Last year a National Park Service ranger told me that the Park Service is careful what they say to journalists because the wrong words can result in an article that changes visitor use, possibly impacting the resource. I can see that. We live in a highly communicative society. It just takes a few seconds to send a text or share an article that is quickly spread. Before you know it, that honey hole you treasured or picnic spot you cherished is being invaded by 25 of your “closest” friends with more on the way.
There is nothing wrong with sharing information or social media posts that describe your adventures and success. But, if you want to keep enjoying those quality experiences, avoid broadly spreading the location or social media postings that identify these areas. In the interest of retaining your favorite secret spot just remember “silence is golden” and don’t look to this column for location information.