Our recent run of frigid temperatures reminded me that it’s the time of year when thoughts turn to holiday festivities, Christmas shopping, and, of course, ice fishing (at least for me).
Last year wasn’t very productive for many hard water anglers and folks may be eager to try their luck this winter. In their eagerness, they may push the safety boundaries, especially with early ice. Don’t do it, remember safety first.
It’s true that ice fishing has some inherent risk, but all outdoor activities do. Ice fishing is normally a very safe activity but each year I see reports of anglers and/or vehicles falling thorough the ice. As I have cautioned in previous years’ columns, both early and late season ice require great care before venturing onto it. Watch the edges of the water. Water levels may rise, causing weak ice at the edge and sometimes open water. Before venturing too far out, check ice thickness by drilling a test hole. Look around. If quite a few folks are on the ice that’s good evidence that things are pretty safe.
Be alert for changes in ice color, water over the ice, and areas of ice that appear sunken. Avoid these areas. If there is little or no snow cover, walking on slick ice is difficult. Fortunately, ice crampons are commonly sold in sporting goods stores and online. They are easy to put on and make walking on ice much safer.
Keeping warm leads to a much more enjoyable and safe ice fishing experience. Feet, head, and hands are often the first body parts to suffer from the cold. A wool watch cap or ski cap is very useful. Wearing an outer jacket with a hood to flip over the headgear will go a long way to making sure the old noggin stays warm. A good pair of gloves is a must.
Despite ongoing drought conditions there appears to be more water in at least some of our local reservoirs. This may translate into better ice fishing this year compared to last, at least I hope so.
As usual, many opportunities will be available for southeastern Idaho ice anglers. Rainbow trout are popular with most hard water anglers and can be found in virtually all lakes in the region. Locally, Hawkins, American Falls, and Mackay reservoirs are normally heavily stocked with rainbows by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and should provide some good action for anglers once those lakes freeze up. Chesterfield, Devil Creek, and Deep Creek Reservoirs may also offer some fine fishing. McTucker Pond in Bingham County may also be a place to try your luck. According to IDFG it supports trout, bluegill, and catfish.
Six waters within a reasonable drive of Bingham County usually provide good kokanee fishing: Mackay, Ririe, Devils Creek, Island Park, Blackfoot, and Palisades reservoirs. Blackfoot, Ririe, and Island Park reservoirs were heavily stocked with kokanee last year.
I’ve noticed some of my friends have started using jawjackers with good success. These are fairly new ice fishing devices designed to help ice anglers catch more fish. When a fish hits, a trigger releases the bent fishing pole and sets the hook. These would be especially useful when using multiple poles. Unfortunately, their growing popularity means they are getting harder to find.
Small jigs tipped with a meal worm or part of a nightcrawler or power bait will often do the trick for trout. Most ice anglers seem to favor small shiny jigs tipped with a wax worm for kokanee. Last year, ice anglers I spoke with all seemed to agree that Mackay and Ririe were not as productive for kokanee as normal. Hopefully, things will be different this year.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
