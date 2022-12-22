Recently I’ve written about negative influences of politics and private organizations on state fish and wildlife agencies. To be fair, not all politicians or private groups are trying to undermine these agencies’ important work. A recent example of a positive effort has developed in Idaho involving the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).
Founded in 1973, ICL is a leading voice for Idaho conservation efforts, devoted to protecting Idaho’s environment. In recent years, ICL has played major roles in protecting public lands, combating climate change, and strengthening rules and laws on air and water quality.
ICL has grown from a single staff member to a current staff of 31 conservationists operating out of four offices around the state. ICL membership has increased to over 11,000 individuals as the organization has been at the forefront of engaging the public and Idaho’s elected leaders in protecting Idaho’s environment. This may sound like an advertisement for the organization but I have first-hand knowledge of ICL’s effectiveness, having worked with the organization on sage-grouse issues before I retired.
The new ICL wildlife effort is led by Wildlife Program Associate Jeff Abrams. Jeff joined ICL following two decades of experience in resource research and management, community relations, nonprofit organizing, and relationship building. I recently spent a day fishing with Jeff and was impressed by his passion for wild places and wild things.
Jeff tells me that ICL has a pretty good understanding of the connection between declining wildlife diversity, degraded habitat, and climate change and the response of state and federal resource agencies to these problems. Both locally and west-wide, those responses don’t inspire much confidence that meaningful action will be implemented. Given the importance of wildlife to Idaho residents and the management of this resource, ICL has launched a program dedicated to conserving and restoring the full breadth of Idaho’s wildlife.
ICL’s expanded wildlife work builds on its current programs and leverages previous conservation successes. This new effort integrates aspects of ICL’s ongoing public lands and climate campaigns while increasing its focus on the actions and policies that agencies undertake that affect wildlife populations.
Traditional wildlife funding mechanisms generate revenue through license and tag sales and taxes on sales of hunting, fishing, and other sporting equipment. Because funding is coming mostly from hunting and fishing related expenses, the emphasis of programs that receive this funding has been largely directed to game species.
The result has been that management agencies prioritize game species over non-game species. And, since traditional game species comprise roughly 2% of North American wildlife, this means that the vast majority of wildlife species do not receive the funding and management priority that they need to thrive.
ICL hopes to change this. Jeff noted that the timing is right to expand nongame work in Idaho and there is an excellent opportunity to expand wildlife funding. Congress is currently considering the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA). As I discussed in an earlier column, this bill would provide annual funding for at-risk species. Idaho, would receive $15-18 million annually to carry out Idaho’s State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP), developed by IDFG with stakeholder input. Jeff is hopeful that this important bill will eventually pass, as RAWA has broad bipartisan congressional support and also broad public support. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has been a strong cosponsor of the legislation.
ICL has been involved with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s efforts to draft a new State Wildlife Action Plan so that Idaho is ready to receive this funding. ICL’s priority is to ensure that the state plan prioritizes these funds to support nongame species, but improving conditions for non-game is also likely to benefit most game species. We should all hope they succeed.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
