A common Bingham County plant played an interesting role in World War II. During the war, the U.S. Navy used part of this plant as a substitute for kapok in life vests and aviation jackets. No green plant produces more edible starch per acre than this plant, so planning was underway to feed American soldiers with its starch when the war ended. The plant has many other uses which I’ll get to shortly.
I’m talking about aquatic vegetation that grows in marshes, sloughs, ditches, and other shallow, standing or slow-moving water, the cattail.
Cattails are found throughout much of the U.S. and, indeed, much of the world. There are several species of cattails and all are aquatic or semi-aquatic, rhizomatous, herbaceous perennials. The leaves are hairless, linear, and alternate growing on a simple stem that bears flowering spikes. Numerous male flowers form a narrow point at the top of a vertical stem. Male (staminate) flowers wither once the pollen is shed. Many tiny female flowers form a dense, sausage-shaped column on the stem below the male point. The tiny seeds are attached to fine hairs; when mature, the heads disintegrate into a cottony fluff and are dispersed by wind.
Cattails are often among the first plants to colonize areas of newly exposed wet mud. Buried seeds can survive in the soil for long periods of time and germinate best with sunlight and fluctuating temperatures. The plants also spread by rhizomes, forming large, interconnected stands. Different species of cattails are adapted to different water depths.
Cattails are essential wetland plants providing food, cover, and nesting sites for a variety of wildlife, including fish, frogs, muskrat, beaver, waterfowl, songbirds, and more. They also help stabilize soil.
Where wet soil is disturbed, cattails can quickly colonize and hold soil in place but also may increase siltation and impede water flow. They can be a nuisance in some waterways, crowding out other plants, filling in shallow ponds and marshes, and impeding discharge on spillways.
Cattails can be thought of as wildland supermarkets. All parts of cattails are edible and have been used as food worldwide. Evidence of preserved grains on grinding stones suggests they were eaten in Europe 30,000 years ago.
Young cob-like tips of the plant are edible as is the white bottom of the stalk, spurs off the main roots, and spaghetti-like rootlets off the main roots. Cattails provide vitamins A, B, and C, potassium, and phosphorus. Pollen can be used like flour.
The outer portion of young plants can be peeled and the heart can be eaten raw or boiled and eaten like asparagus. Cattail was popular among the Russian Cossacks, and has been called “Cossack asparagus.” For some South American tribes, cattails were important plants and every part of the plant had multiple uses including boat construction. Seed hairs were used by some indigenous groups as tinder for starting fires and cattail down was used to line moccasins, and for bedding, diapers, and cradleboards.
Cattail stems and leaves can be used to make paper. In 1853, cattail paper was produced in New York due to a shortage of paper-making raw materials. Leaf fibers can be used as an alternative to cotton and linen. Cattail down is still used in some areas to stuff clothing items and pillows. Boiled rootstocks have been used as a diuretic and mashed to make a jelly-like paste for sores, wounds, burns, and smallpox pustules. The large brown spikes can be dipped in wax or fat and lit as a candle, with the stem serving as a wick.
So, if you ever find yourself lost or broken down and cattails are nearby, you should have everything you need to survive until help arrives.