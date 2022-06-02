A haunting, mesmerizing melody drifted over the campfire. We listened with rapt attention as a Sami (Sami are an indigenous people inhabiting Sápmi, their preferred name for Lapland, and adjacent areas of northern Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula of Russia) shared her personal song with us.
Biologists from Iceland, Norway, France, and the U.S. were camped along the South Fork of the Snake River for a little fishing and floating prior to attending a conference. It was a kind of international get-together that allowed a sharing of cultures as well as a great outdoor experience. As I packed to return home, I realized how lucky I was to share time with this group.
I’ve been very fortunate to hunt, fish, hike, and camp in many parts of the U.S. and other areas of the world. Some of my most cherished memories come from outdoor adventures with European and Asian friends.
Americans don’t have a monopoly on enjoying the outdoors. Whether exploring the Great Wall of China, hiking in the Pyrenees Mountains, or hunting Idaho’s uplands, my European and Asian friends offer a delightful take on all things outdoors. Often peoples’ interests are strongly influenced by their culture and I find that to certainly be the case with hunting and fishing, but I’ve learned that these interests are built on a foundation of respect for our wildlands and the animals that inhabit them.
Many of my Norwegian friends are passionate hunters and we exchange stories and photos throughout the year. Hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping are pastimes enjoyed by folks throughout the world. I’ve learned much from my overseas friends including the fact that hunting in Europe is not necessarily a sport for the rich as many believe. Other than the cost of transportation, bird hunting and fishing costs that I experienced in Norway were similar to those of a non-resident hunting and fishing in Idaho.
I learned there are differences in hunting practices within Europe just as there are in the U.S. For instance, archery is not a legal means of hunting big game in Norway but travel a bit south into France and the situation changes. Bowhunting is a common form of hunting. The leader of a hike my wife and I took in the Pyrenees turned out to be an avid bow hunter who used traditional archery equipment similar to mine.
Most importantly, I have learned not to make assumptions. A few years ago, I was hosting a Chinese biologist. We both worked on gamebirds and had much in common although communication was sometimes rough (his English was far better than my Chinese). Elk season was approaching and I considered inviting him to our elk camp. I knew he didn’t hunt (hunting is not a common pastime in China) and I did not want to make him uncomfortable. After discussing this dilemma with my hunting partner, he suggested we invite my visitor. My Chinese friend readily accepted and had a great time. He even helped me field dress a deer.
I believe Americans tend to be more driven in their pursuit of trophy big game or fish than Europeans. Success is often judged by whether or not someone “got their limit.” My experiences with folks from other countries indicates a more relaxed attitude with an emphasis on the entire experience. Nevertheless, appreciation for the outdoors appears rather universal. A float down the South Fork has as much appeal to a fisherman from France as it does to a local.
A final observation. Whether looking for Chinese grouse near Lianhuashan or hunting ptarmigan in Norway, at the end of the day almost everyone likes to relax around a campfire or its local equivalent.