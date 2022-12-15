Stretching from Cedar Creek south to Government Dam on the Blackfoot Reservoir and from the Fort Hall Reservation east to Cranes Flat, the Blackfoot River country includes a vast landscape of shrubland, meadows, quaking aspen stands, and forested hillsides.
The land supports deer, elk, sharptailed grouse, sage-grouse, and many other wildlife species. Its creeks and river provide abundant habitat for trout. This is a working landscape used for livestock grazing for over 125 years. Its lands have provided fish and wildlife for Native Americans for a lot longer than that. It’s Bingham County’s backyard and it may be in trouble.
A few weeks ago, I drove by Sage Hen Flats Campground and realized there were few to no sage hens left on the flats. Then I passed Cutthroat Campground and thought about cutthroats disappearing from the Blackfoot River. There was no water in Graves Creek at Graves Creek campground. Certainly, some of the area’s problems are related to drought, wildfire, and climate change. Others are more likely the result of uncaring agencies and increasing human use.
Sage-grouse declines are usually well understood. In some areas, causes of declines are not readily apparent; the Blackfoot River country is one of those areas. Historically, the area was very popular with sage-grouse hunters. Now the season is closed and has been for many years. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) monitors populations but otherwise shows little interest in trying to understand population declines.
Skipp Rudd has been fishing the Blackfoot River downstream of Government Dam for decades. Until recently large cutthroats comprised the bulk of his catch, now it’s mostly rainbows despite IDFG’s stated emphasis on cutthroat conservation. This fall I talked to a couple that fished the river regularly. They expressed concern about declining cutthroat numbers and told me that, like Skipp, they now mostly catch rainbows. My fishing notes confirmed their concerns; from 2020 through 2022, I caught one cutthroat per rainbow. Prior to that I averaged four cutthroats for every rainbow. IDFG does not seem to have any interest in this issue.
Idaho has led the country in population growth for five years in a row. From 2020 to 2021, Idaho’s population grew 2.9%. Politicians and others apparently think all growth is a good thing. But is it? Excessive growth can put undue stress on city infrastructure, schools, and available housing. It can also put excessive pressure on our outdoor resources. Over the last few years, I’ve noticed more evidence of this stress in the Blackfoot River country.
Ranchers Mark and Wendy Pratt have spent decades working in this area. They told me that the most worrisome change they have noticed in last 10 years is the great increase in off-road traffic and lack of respect for the land by the recreating public, including littering, tearing up pastures and creeks with off-road vehicles, theft, and vandalism of rancher property. Especially alarming is “trail blazing,” the use of recreational vehicles venturing off the county roads. This is especially worrisome since the proliferation of side-by-sides and the pandemic. They have no problem with respectful recreationists. “If folks would stay on the road and hike onto public land, there wouldn’t be a problem,” Wendy said.
Mark indicated that travel management plans on state land with enforcement thereof and enforcement of non-motorized hunting would also help. They feel that as the state looks at a continuing surplus, some of the funds generated by growth should address the problems caused by that growth.
Mark and Wendy explained how much they enjoy healthy rangeland, wildlife, water resources, the family ranching tradition, and ecosystem services provided through managed grazing. Whether I’m wearing my sportsman’s hat or biologist hat, I think they have it right.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.