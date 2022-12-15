Stretching from Cedar Creek south to Government Dam on the Blackfoot Reservoir and from the Fort Hall Reservation east to Cranes Flat, the Blackfoot River country includes a vast landscape of shrubland, meadows, quaking aspen stands, and forested hillsides.

The land supports deer, elk, sharptailed grouse, sage-grouse, and many other wildlife species. Its creeks and river provide abundant habitat for trout. This is a working landscape used for livestock grazing for over 125 years. Its lands have provided fish and wildlife for Native Americans for a lot longer than that. It’s Bingham County’s backyard and it may be in trouble.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

