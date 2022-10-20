Last February my wife and I acquired a new German short-haired pointer puppy. We named her Sage. Despite great breeding, there’s always uncertainties about how a pup will turn out and we had the same sort of worries over Sage.

Years ago, I obtained a wonderful English Setter puppy. Her training went well and her ability to find and point birds during her first season was impressive. Even though I owned a hotshot springer spaniel at the time, my friends all wanted to hunt over the stylish little setter. The setter’s second year was much of the same. Sadly, the third year was not. The dog became more willful and determined to hunt on her own. She began to ignore commands. At one point I lost her for two days on a chukar hunt. To make a long, sad story short, her behavior continually worsened over the next few years; often the dog would escape our fenced back yard and, ultimately, was hit by a car.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

