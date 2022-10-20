Last February my wife and I acquired a new German short-haired pointer puppy. We named her Sage. Despite great breeding, there’s always uncertainties about how a pup will turn out and we had the same sort of worries over Sage.
Years ago, I obtained a wonderful English Setter puppy. Her training went well and her ability to find and point birds during her first season was impressive. Even though I owned a hotshot springer spaniel at the time, my friends all wanted to hunt over the stylish little setter. The setter’s second year was much of the same. Sadly, the third year was not. The dog became more willful and determined to hunt on her own. She began to ignore commands. At one point I lost her for two days on a chukar hunt. To make a long, sad story short, her behavior continually worsened over the next few years; often the dog would escape our fenced back yard and, ultimately, was hit by a car.
This is a worse-case example, but I often think of this poor dog when training a new pup. Wondering if I ever will, and hoping I never do, see a repeat of this tragic case. My thoughts drifted back to this little setter as my wife and I brought our new pup home. What would the future hold for Sage?
I began her training the day she turned 10 weeks old and initially focused training sessions on obedience. As she progressed in obedience training, I moved on to include whoa, quartering, retrieving, and introduction to the gun. All went well, although she seemed to think the word “come” was a mere suggestion, not a command. This issue was quickly resolved using a training collar when she reached 10-months of age.
Finally, September arrived and the bird season opened. To me a hunting dog has two major purposes, putting birds in the bag and being a great companion. These are my goals when training a new dog. Birds in the bag for a pointer means being able to locate and point birds so that even a mediocre shot like me has a chance, then finding and retrieving the downed bird.
Initially, I took her dove hunting to further acclimate her to shooting. I purposefully set up adjacent to heavy cover so she would have to search for the doves rather than just see a fallen bird in a field. She took to this part of the job like the proverbial duck takes to water, finding and retrieving numerous doves during two hunts.
I then took her sage-grouse hunting. There were few birds in the area but I was pleased by her drive, how she covered ground, and response to commands. She didn’t give up and managed to find two birds, flushing both. This is not a problem for a young pup.
We then went partridge hunting. We only encountered three partridge but ran into a fair number of sharp-tailed grouse. Sage found several sharptails and had her first two points; the lightbulb switched on. The season had been open for a couple of days when we finally hunted sharp-tailed grouse and birds were wild. Sage would start to work a bird only to have it run and then flush. Nevertheless, her field work was almost impeccable. She covered the ground like a pro, didn’t chase after birds when they flushed wild, and quickly obeyed my commands.
There is nothing more fulfilling for me than watching a dog develop after months of training. The lightbulb is on although still a bit dim. I have every confidence that by this time next year the lightbulb will glow brightly.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
