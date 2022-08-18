I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.

We were camped along a creek bordered by riparian vegetation with scattered conifers a little further from the water. It was a great campsite and a good spot to observe songbirds and other wildlife. This was my third visit to that campsite and during prior visits I had spotted a few hummingbirds but they seemed somewhat uncommon in the area.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

Tags

Recommended for you