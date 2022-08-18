I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.
We were camped along a creek bordered by riparian vegetation with scattered conifers a little further from the water. It was a great campsite and a good spot to observe songbirds and other wildlife. This was my third visit to that campsite and during prior visits I had spotted a few hummingbirds but they seemed somewhat uncommon in the area.
My friends Steve Knick and Tom Rinkes arrived at the campsite before I did. When I pulled in, I immediately noticed what appeared to be small red decorations hanging from a couple of trees near Steve’s camper and Tom’s tent. It looked like a previous camper had left them.
After setting up my tent, I wandered over to visit with Steve and Tom. I also took a close look at the little red gizmos and realized they were small hummingbird feeders. Pointing one out to my friends I commented that a previous camper must have forgotten them. Steve explained that they were his and that he had started to bring a few along on some of his camping trips. His reason for doing so soon became obvious.
I was amazed at how quickly hummingbirds found Steve’s feeders and soon a small swarm began to entertain us. They buzzed around our campsite for the next four days. Hummingbirds are bold and beautiful; my young German short-haired pointer couldn’t figure out if they were large bugs or small birds. In either case, she also seemed enthralled by the birds’ antics.
Black-chinned and rufous hummingbirds were common in our camp. The rufous hummingbird is one of the feistiest hummingbirds in North America. Male and female rufous hummingbirds are unrelenting aggressors at feeders, often attacking (if not always defeating) even the large hummingbirds of the Southwest. Rufous hummingbirds are wide-ranging and breed farther north than any other hummingbird.
The rufous hummingbirds may be known for their aggressive behavior but it was a male black-chinned hummingbird that was clearly dominant at one feeder. He would sit on the top of a feeder and chase off all other visitors.
The black-chinned hummingbird is a small green-backed hummingbird of the West, with a thin strip of iridescent purple bordering the black chin. The purple may only be visible when light hits it just right. Black-chins often perch at the very top of a bare branch. These hummingbirds are very widespread, occurring from deserts to mountain forests. Many black-chins winter along the Gulf Coast.
As we broke camp and took down the feeders Steve joked that he felt bad for whoever stays next in the campsite because a “couple squadrons of angry hummingbirds were buzzing around” looking for their food as we pulled out. Maybe so, but there were no real concerns. We provided the hummers with a temporary supplemental food. They quickly disperse after it is removed and return to using their local food sources.
If you are interested, various types of small hummingbird feeders are available online. I found one set of six mini hummingbird feeders with hanging wires for $17.99. Also, you don’t have to purchase commercial hummingbird liquid or powder mix for the feeders. A simple mixture of 4 parts water to 1 part sugar will do the job nicely, and it’s not necessary to add red dye.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.