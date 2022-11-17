I recently saw a plea on social media by a sportsman asking hunters to consider the voting record of candidates on issues affecting hunting, fishing, and conservation. This appeal and other posts by hunters questioning fish and wildlife agency practices sent me down a rabbit trail pondering recent actions by state wildlife management agencies and potential political interference.
Most state fish and wildlife agencies have a goal of conserving wildlife and providing for hunting seasons when appropriate. Idaho state code mandates “All wildlife, … within the state of Idaho, is … the property of the state of Idaho. It shall be preserved, protected, perpetuated, and managed. It shall be only captured or taken … in such manner, as will preserve, protect, and perpetuate such wildlife, and provide for the citizens of this state ….”
Similarly, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGF) declares that it is “dedicated to conserving, enhancing and protecting Wyoming’s exceptional fish and wildlife resources and the habitats that support them.” The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (MFWP) unequivocally states “Sound science and stewardship are the foundations for protecting the integrity of Montana’s outdoor resources.”
Preserving, protecting, and perpetuating a state’s fish and wildlife resources seems firmly embedded in the philosophy and goals of most, if not all, state fish and wildlife agencies. This being the case, why are some hunters concerned and why did noted outdoor author and conservationist Don Thomas recently write “Wildlife management in Montana is currently facing radical revision, upending a series of valued precedents: the primacy of biology in decision-making, management by wildlife professionals, established regard for resident hunters, and respect for the public-trust doctrine.” What’s going on?
I considered this question as I ambled along that rabbit trail of agency behavior and politics. Here’s a sample of such behavior.
Federal monies meant for managing wildlife in Montana were recently diverted from MFWP to the state prison system for raising pheasants for subsequent release. Astonishingly, the state wildlife agency apparently embraces this program.
In late October, Don Thomas reviewed Montana legislation enacted to increase resident hunting opportunities. This legislation received little attention until the Wilks brothers (Texas billionaires) decided they were entitled to expanded trophy-bull hunting on their property. Thomas reported that when the Wilks brothers failed to draw permits, their attorney negotiated a deal resulting in multiple Wilks family members from Texas receiving bull tags that local residents had been unsuccessfully trying to draw for years. Thomas described the Montana situation as “… somewhere between a mess and a disaster, mainly for Montana residents of ordinary means.”
This might sound familiar because these are the same Wilks brothers that installed gates on the Boise Ridge Road, a popular hunting access on the Boise National Forest. The road was built and maintained using taxpayer dollars. During 2019 the Wilks brothers also had their personal lobbyist work to kill a bill in the Idaho Legislature that would have provided civil enforcement of public access obstruction.
WGF is busy controlling sagebrush despite their own research indicating it’s a bad move for sage-grouse and other wildlife. Meanwhile, the state legislature passed a law allowing private ownership of sage-grouse.
I don’t have the space to address all of the concerns/problems afflicting IDFG. However, the replacement of a highly qualified and respected head of the wildlife program almost a year ago seems to cry out for public explanation. Apparently, transparency is not that agency’s strong suit.
Politics is clearly influencing wildlife management in Idaho and adjacent states. Over 80 years ago sportsmen and women worked to insulate wildlife management from politics by establishing independent commissions and professional fish and wildlife departments; it’s time for citizens to step up to the plate again.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
