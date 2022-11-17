I recently saw a plea on social media by a sportsman asking hunters to consider the voting record of candidates on issues affecting hunting, fishing, and conservation. This appeal and other posts by hunters questioning fish and wildlife agency practices sent me down a rabbit trail pondering recent actions by state wildlife management agencies and potential political interference.

Most state fish and wildlife agencies have a goal of conserving wildlife and providing for hunting seasons when appropriate. Idaho state code mandates “All wildlife, … within the state of Idaho, is … the property of the state of Idaho. It shall be preserved, protected, perpetuated, and managed. It shall be only captured or taken … in such manner, as will preserve, protect, and perpetuate such wildlife, and provide for the citizens of this state ….”


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

