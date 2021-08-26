I admit it, I’m proud of it. I like catching one of Idaho’s least appreciated native fish, the mountain whitefish. Whitefish are more widely distributed and generally occur in higher numbers than any of the other members of the trout/salmon family in Idaho. Despite their abundance, whitefish are either overlooked or purposely shunned by Idaho anglers. I suspect this is because whitefish don’t look like a trout and are often considered poor table fare. Let me clarify a few things.
The slightly downturned snout and silvery appearance of a whitefish may not be as appealing to anglers as the brilliant color and streamlined look of a native cutthroat or rainbow, but whitefish are salmonids, just like trout and salmon. They are most closely related to Arctic grayling and who would turn their nose up at a grayling?
Whitefish are game fish, occupying the same water as trout, so long as that water is cold and clean. The presence of these native fish alongside Idaho’s trout species is a good thing because whitefish require excellent water quality. When something goes wrong with the water, whitefish populations are often the first to show it.
Mountain whitefish have smaller eggs than trout and spawn in October and November. According to Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports, one female whitefish from the Big Wood River contained 40,000 eggs (a large trout may have 4,000-5,000 eggs). With more eggs and relatively long-lived adults, each female whitefish contributes far more offspring to its population than their trout relatives. Trout lay their eggs in a “redd,” while whitefish broadcast their eggs over larger gravel and boulders in fast water. Fertilized eggs settle between the rocks and incubate until hatching in late winter.
Whitefish grow rapidly through their first three to four years, reaching 10 to 12 inches and maturity during this period and then growth slows. Whitefish usually spawn every fall for the remainder of their lives. A four-year-old whitefish might be 12 inches long, while a 15-inch fish could be 8 to 10 years old (a 16-inch fish from the South Fork of the Snake River was 19 years old).
Because few anglers target whitefish, they represent an underused resource for anglers wanting some fish for dinner. In most of eastern Idaho, IDFG has set a whitefish limit of 25 per day; the exception is the Big Lost River and its tributaries where the regulation stipulates catch-and-release only for whitefish.
Whitefish tend to run in schools, usually in pools and deeper runs below fast water riffles. So, one of the great things about whitefish is when you have found one, you probably have found a bunch.
Whitefish usually feed on aquatic insects on or near the bottom of a river. Anglers need to put their bait, lure, or fly near the bottom. Fly fishermen often have success with weighted nymphs or beadheads. In summer, whitefish sometimes feed on small mayflies at the tail end of pools, making them vulnerable to a well-placed dry fly. However you catch them, whitefish on light tackle in fast water are lots of fun.
Whitefish have firm, mild-tasting flesh but they are somewhat bony. Many internet sites provide recipes but I think one of the best ways to prepare whitefish is by smoking them. On a camping trip earlier this summer one of the guys prepared alder-smoked whitefish and it didn’t last long. Everyone agreed it was delicious.
Now if you get hooked on whitefish and want to have a real adventure, travel north to the Yukon drainage where you can find the sheefish, the largest member of the whitefish family. Because of its enormous size and sporting qualities it’s sometimes referred to as the tarpon of the north.