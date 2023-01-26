National Resource Conservation Service data indicate the mountains east of Blackfoot presently have a snowpack that is over 160% of normal. Other nearby mountains have snowpacks that range from 120-157% of normal. This is good news for most of us, but the local mule deer may disagree.
Winter is a hard time for Idaho’s wildlife, especially big game animals like mule deer. As the snow deepens, food becomes limited at higher elevations and animals have difficulty foraging, causing them to migrate to lower elevations.
Currently many mule deer can be seen in the foothills east of Blackfoot. They have moved out of the mountains from perhaps as far away as Tex Creek. These animals are doing the same thing deer have done in this area for hundreds and perhaps thousands of years, move to winter range.
As might be expected, natural resource agencies and many universities have thoroughly investigated mule deer winter habitat use and feeding ecology. These studies have shown that deer accumulate fat reserves during summer and fall that typically allow them to survive most winters, but even the healthiest animals’ reserves can be depleted, depending on winter severity.
According to the Utah Division of Natural Resources (UDNR) when most vegetation is snow-covered during winter, deer survive by feeding on exposed browse (leaf or twig growth of shrubs, woody vines, or trees). Examples of commonly eaten browse include sagebrush, bitterbrush, mountain mahogany, rabbitbrush, serviceberry, and willow. UDNR further reports that growth of Utah’s deer populations is limited by the amount of food available on winter range. If a winter range loses its sagebrush and other browse, deer populations will decline.
A Montana study identified 25 plant groups in the winter diet of mule deer. These consisted of 14, 5, and 6 browse, grass, and forb groups, respectively. Browse was the most important component with antelope bitterbrush, Oregon grape, Rocky Mountain juniper, Douglas fir, and lodgepole pine comprising 95% of the diet.
Juniper is common on Bingham County deer winter range. Across the West, land managers are removing juniper stands in an effort to restore sagebrush landscapes where fire suppression is thought to have allowed juniper to take over. However, looking at wintering grounds in south-central Oregon, biologists with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife found mule deer use stands of juniper far more than they expected, possibly because these stands provide cover and create areas with less snow, allowing deer to travel without spending as much energy as they would in deep snow. Although mule deer forage on juniper, the overall importance of large juniper stands to deer seems to be a question.
Sagebrush is another important component of our local deer winter range. According to retired USFS ecologist Bruce Welch, sagebrush provides 7-12% crude protein, is highly digestible, and supplies animals with phosphorous and calcium. Generally, Wyoming sagebrush and mountain big sagebrush are the most palatable to mule deer of the roughly 16 species/subspecies of sagebrush, while basin big sagebrush is less palatable. In one area of Montana, mule deer preferred mountain big sagebrush and low sagebrush over Wyoming big sagebrush and basin big sagebrush. At a second site, preferences for different sagebrush types were similar. Scientists generally believe all sagebrush species offer potentially valuable forage resources for deer.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports that during an average winter without extreme cold or unusually deep snow, more than 90 percent of adult deer survive. Survival can be much lower for fawns, especially during severe winters. This is shaping up to be a fairly tough winter. If you see mule deer do your best not to disturb them. Even a little unintentional harassment could be the difference between life and death.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
