National Resource Conservation Service data indicate the mountains east of Blackfoot presently have a snowpack that is over 160% of normal. Other nearby mountains have snowpacks that range from 120-157% of normal. This is good news for most of us, but the local mule deer may disagree.

Winter is a hard time for Idaho’s wildlife, especially big game animals like mule deer. As the snow deepens, food becomes limited at higher elevations and animals have difficulty foraging, causing them to migrate to lower elevations.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

