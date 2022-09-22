Some important conservation legislation could have very positive effects on Idaho’s natural resources and folks that love the outdoors. Here’s a summary.
Great American Outdoors Act
Enacted in August 2020, this act provides about $1.9 billion per year from 2021 to 2025. Funding is split among the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service (USFS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Bureau of Indian Education.
Idaho public lands are slated to receive $28 million apportioned between the USFS and BLM and a good chunk will be spent in southeastern Idaho. BLM estimates the funding should address 75% of its backlog of maintenance. BLM officials said that having five years of funding allows them to focus on project design and engineering in the first two years and then move to construction and repairs. The available funding allows officials to focus on replacing Idaho’s outdoors infrastructure that may have come to the end of its lifespan.
USFS officials identified $7.7 million worth of approved projects for 2021 and $9.8 million in requested funding and projects for 2022. Locally, projects in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest include $505,000 for road repairs and chip sealing a road to Scout Mountain Campground and $200,000 for replacing toilets, fire rings, picnic tables and the water system at Scout Mountain Campground. An additional $71,000 is slated for trail maintenance, garbage removal, signs, and new trail bridges in the East Mink Creek Corridor in the Westside Ranger District. A little further away in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, a total of $2.4 million will be spent on projects that cover everything from trail maintenance to road repairs.
Recovering America’s Wildlife Act
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act was approved by the House, in part because of support from Congressman Mike Simpson, and is waiting for action in the Senate. This legislation is designed to focus resources on conserving the diversity of America’s native wildlife species. The act will fund multi-stakeholder efforts to conserve and monitor at-risk species, (known in states as Species of Greatest Conservation Need), and reverse population declines.
Since 2000, state and tribal wildlife agencies have employed the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants program to aid at-risk species but this program is vulnerable to the whims of Congress and has inadequate funding. Limited funding means state agencies can address only a few high priority projects. This problem is worse for tribal agencies. This legislation would provide $1.3 billion in dedicated annual funding for implementation of state fish and wildlife agencies’ wildlife action plans and $97.5 million in dedicated annual funding for tribal agencies to work on at-risk species recovery.
Critics of the legislation did not support the bill due to an uncertain funding source. Despite this, the legislation received bipartisan backing. Several amendments were adopted for consideration in the Senate, with most amendments focusing on expansion of available uses and oversight of funding distributed by the bill. The amendments expand allowable activities to include invasive species and disease management, additional administrative fee caps, and language authorizing nonprofit eligibility for competitive grant funding.
North American Grasslands Conservation Act
Senators Ron Wyden, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bennet recently introduced the North American Grasslands Conservation Act to help conserve and expand grassland landscapes for wildlife, ranchers, and rural communities.
Grasslands and sagebrush habitats are some of the most threatened ecosystems in North America. Over 70 percent of America’s tallgrass, mixed grass, and shortgrass prairies have vanished. Grazing lands that have sustained generations of ranchers are dwindling, and species from pronghorn to bobwhite quail are struggling with degraded and lost habitat. This act would help boost voluntary protection and restoration of grasslands and sagebrush habitats by creating a landowner-driven, incentive-based program to conserve these imperiled landscapes.