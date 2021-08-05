Sage-grouse populations throughout Idaho and most of the west have been declining for years. Recently, a U.S. Geological Survey report indicated sage-grouse populations have experienced an 80% range-wide decline since 1965 and a roughly 40% decrease since 2002. Concern over these declines has led to numerous state and federal actions to turn things around. Unfortunately, these actions have been largely unsuccessful thus far and populations remain in jeopardy.
Causes of sage-grouse population problems are not a mystery. Time and again scientists have documented habitat loss (usually from wildfire), invasive species, and infrastructure (including fences, powerlines, energy development) as the major problems affecting sage-grouse numbers. In some years or in limited areas other factors may play a role including West Nile virus and predation.
Given this knowledge, it seems agencies should focus conservation efforts on these principal problems but they are difficult to address, often requiring many years of continued effort. Because of the complexity and inherent difficulties associated with major problems, agencies sometimes try to give the illusion of success by addressing less important factors (think low-hanging fruit).
This seemed to be the case recently to some Idaho hunters when the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) completely revised hunting regulations for sage-grouse. Although many states still allow limited sage-grouse hunting, current hunting practices have not been identified as a major issue affecting populations, making it hard to understand the Department’s justification for their action. Let’s take a closer look at the Department’s new regulations and background for these rules.
Over 20 years ago IDFG began to institute more conservative sage-grouse hunting seasons because of concern over sage-grouse numbers and evidence indicating liberal seasons (example: 2-3 sage-grouse per day, 30-day season) may harm populations. This conservative approach was formalized in IDFG’s 2006 sage-grouse conservation plan. This plan identified three season options based on lek count data. In other words, IDFG employed a “trigger” allowing an objective, data-driven approach to management. The seasons were classified as closed, restrictive (1-bird daily bag, 7-day season), and standard (2-bird daily bag, 23-day season). By 2015, all areas open to sage-grouse hunting had a 1-week, 1 bird/day season.
In a recent briefing for the IDFG Commission, staff biologists reported that the harvest management approach presented in the 2006 plan was followed from 1996-2020 but is now outdated and inflexible. In reality, the plan was not always followed, perhaps suggesting continued uncertainty about effects of hunting. For example, the season for much of eastern Idaho over the last two years has been 1 bird/day with a 2-day season; this season framework was not identified in the 2006 plan.
A law revising sage-grouse hunting regulations including sage-grouse tags (similar to big game tags) was passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor earlier this year. Following IDFG’s recommendation, new regulations were adopted by the IDFG Commission on July 14. The new system establishes 12 hunting zones across southern Idaho and allocates a certain number of tags within each zone based on the Department’s assessment of sage-grouse fall numbers. In some zones a hunter may purchase 2 tags but, in most zones, hunters can only purchase a single tag. Tags will be sold on a first-come, first serve basis starting on August 1. The cost of a resident tag has been set at $22.75. A total of 1,950 tags has been allocated for the 2021 season which will run from September 18 to October 31 this year.
Now I know all of this is fairly dreary, boring stuff and I apologize if I put you to sleep. But, this information will allow you to better understand what I hope will be more interesting, perhaps even surprising, information in next week’s column. Stay tuned.