The beginning of a new year is a great time for reflecting on past activities and planning new adventures. It’s also the time of year for making resolutions, usually for some sort of self- improvement in the new year.
With that in mind, and in no particular order, here are my top 10 new year’s resolutions for outdoors people (and maybe some indoor folks too).
1. Spend more time in the outdoors. Fresh air and exercise are good for you and an acrobatic trout at the end of your line is even better.
2. Try something different. It’s easy to get stuck in the same old rut, dulling your appreciation for the outdoors. There is a myriad of possible outdoor activities to explore. Anglers could learn to fly fish and tie flies, build a fishing rod, and try fishing new water. If gardening is your thing, try planting new varieties of vegetables or integrating a flower garden into your garden plans. Put up a bird feeder and get a bird identification book to help you learn the species visiting your feeders. Keep a backyard bird list, you might be surprised at the diversity of birds that visit your yard. A good pair of binoculars can help with both of these activities. If you enjoy archery, challenge yourself by using traditional archery equipment. If you enjoy walking and hiking, try some new areas; winter hikes can be very enjoyable.
3. Explore historical sites and old buildings, but be careful not to trespass. Southeast Idaho is full of historical areas.
4. Learn about the proper management and conservation of natural resources. There are lots of self-proclaimed experts, so it’s easy to be misled. Do a little digging and find out what the professionals think and what the best available science suggests. This will help you better understand the issues and make informed decisions. Education is a good thing.
5. Properly store your equipment at the end of the season. This one is for me. I don’t know how many times I’ve pulled out my favorite hiking boots still caked with last year’s mud or one of my fly rods with a dirty, tangled reel. I’ve got to do better.
6. Introduce someone to the outdoors. If you spend time in the outdoors, regardless of whether you are gardening, horseback riding, or engaged in one of the many other outdoor activities possible in our area, you know that you have enjoyed some special experiences. Offer to share these experiences with a neophyte. You will enrich their life and yours.
7. Take a photography class and preserve your memories. Our memories can fade or play tricks on us. Photos help us preserve cherished experiences and a good photo is not that hard to take. Perfect Light Camera in Idaho Falls offers online classes on a fairly regular basis and can also provide sound advise on equipment that would best suit your individual needs.
8. Improve your physical conditioning. Okay, maybe this one should be listed as number one. Being in good physical shape allows us to better enjoy all of our outdoor activities and may help reduce aches and pains associated with overextending ourselves.
9. Use the Southeast Idaho greenbelts. From Idaho Falls to Aberdeen, our area is blessed with many greenbelts. They offer a convenient, safe, and enjoyable way to obtain fresh air and exercise, and keep the resolution listed above.
10. Leave an area better than when you arrived. Most of us have encountered litter and other problems while enjoying the outdoors. It’s not your mess but why not set a good example, leaving the area better than when you arrived?
I wish everyone a healthy and happy 2022.