Anyone that has read this column more than a few times understands that I enjoy fly fishing. I especially like fall fly fishing because I often experience fewer anglers, hungry fish, and spectacular autumn scenery. In fact, I enjoy it so much that I sometimes push the bounds of stupid.
I admit to trying to access spots with muddy, slippery roads, fishing rivers and creeks that are largely ice bound, and standing in a freezing cold river while risking a frigid November bath. Still, there is something about late season fly fishing in Idaho’s mountains that is peaceful, exhilarating, and maybe sometimes a little too thrilling.
By mid-November, fishing often falls off as trout seem to be less active and are frequently hiding in deep water under shelf ice. So, why do I put up with freezing conditions, treacherous footing, and uncooperative fish? My wife has her own ideas that seem to revolve around lack of common sense and critical thinking on my part. On the other hand, I justify my adventures by saying the fresh air and exercise are good for me, and I’m not that interested in catching fish. I usually have the water to myself this time of year because tourists have disappeared and sensible anglers are home watching football.
Late season experiences include slipping over ice covered shores knowing one false step will lead to disaster and ending the day with teeth chattering if the weather deteriorates. So, how do I know when to call it quits and replace fly fishing with an easy chair and warm fire?
Sometimes the decision is obvious. A couple of years ago a large ice flow caught me behind the knees, knocking me into the hole I was trying to fish. Fishing had been poor that day and this experience emphasized the need to call it a season. Other times the clues are a little more nuanced. River access may be largely restricted by mud or snow, or the river may be so heavily iced over there are few places to fish. I don’t think I have ever stopped because I went a day without fish. All things being equal, that just encourages me to “give it one more try.”
Now some reading this column might be tempted to try a little November fishing, so let me offer this advice. First, think this through, maybe discuss it with a qualified therapist or psychologist. If you’re still determined, go prepared. Bring extra clothes and wear warm wool socks. A wool hat with ear flaps is also useful. Gloves are great unless they get wet and, hey, you’re on a river. They’re going to get wet. That being the case, a couple of pairs of wool gloves are your best bet. I also recommend neoprene waders.
What about equipment? I wouldn’t go into the river without a good wading staff. A staff has kept me from catastrophe more than once. Depending on the water, anything from a 4 to 6 weight rod will work. I use a 9-to-11-foot leader and generally fish streamers because the bigger fish want to eat meat as they move into winter.
My impression is that on average fishing under cold, icy conditions has not been very productive. I might pick up one or two trout but work hard for them and often suffer mightily, but there is something to be said for peace and quiet. The loudest noise I might hear is the call of passing swans, unless, of course, someone falls in the water.
Yep, the peace and quiet is great but, come to think of it, there is also something to be said for hot chocolate and a warm fire.