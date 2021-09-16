This summer was hot and abnormally dry; resource managers are worried about everything from trout to deer populations. In contrast, there seems to have been an overabundance of things that sting. Over the last 5 years, I’ve been stung 3-4 times and always by wasps when I’ve inadvertently put my hand on a nest or insect. This year I’ve been stung by wasps, bald-faced hornets, and yellowjackets, all while minding my own business.
In my simple world there are two kinds of things that sting, bad guys and good guys. Bad guys generally include wasps, hornets, and the nasty, ill-tempered yellowjackets. In Bingham County, a non-native species called the European paper wasp is common. They are approximately one inch long with dark brown narrow bodies, black wings, and yellow markings. They are called paper wasps because their nest is constructed from small wood or plant fibers combined with saliva, appearing to be made from paper. These umbrella-shaped nests are frequently found in tree branches, fences, and eaves of houses.
Paper wasps are not particularly aggressive compared to other stinging insect species. Nevertheless, they are capable of stinging, and more than once, but usually only if feeling threatened or trapped.
Bald-faced hornets are more closely related to yellowjackets than they are to hornets. These are large, stout-bodied black wasps with a whitish-yellow face and white marks near the end of the body. Their nests are composed of a paper-like substance derived from saliva and wood pulp. Nests often have leaves and branches in the outer wall and are located within trees and in other covered areas. Some reports suggest these hornets are not particularly aggressive and pose less of a stinging hazard than yellowjackets. My experiences this summer say otherwise. They feed almost entirely on insects (including yellowjackets) and are not usually considered an outdoors nuisance.
Yellowjackets are wasps that can be identified by their alternating black and yellow body segments, small size, and distinctive side-to-side flying pattern. They are between 1⁄2 inch and 1 inch long. These social wasps live in colonies that may contain a thousand insects. Many yellow jackets are ground-nesters. Colonies can be found under porches or steps, in sidewalk cracks, around railroad ties, or at the base of trees. Some yellowjackets build aerial nests in bushes or low-hanging branches or in the corners of buildings and other man-made structures. Yellowjackets are attracted to garbage and human foods. They are capable of stinging repeatedly because, like paper wasps and bald-faced hornets, they are equipped with stingers without barbs.
Getting stung is no fun and for some it may be a life and death matter. To avoid bee stings, wear light-colored clothing, don’t leave food, drinks, or garbage uncovered, avoid wearing cologne or perfume, and be alert to bees coming in and out of cracks and holes. Avoid crushing bees and wasps because many species release a pheromone when crushed that can be detected by other members of their hive at some distance. Smashing a yellowjacket may be gratifying but you might regret your action when the entire hive shows up a few minutes later. Although severe allergic reactions are not that common, they can lead to shock, cardiac arrest, or unconsciousness within 10 minutes. Severe reactions can be fatal. Approximately 50 U.S. deaths each year are attributed to insect sting allergies. If you are allergic, carry an epi-pen and/or Benadryl with you and if stung get emergency treatment as soon as possible.
Now, because I’m sure everyone is wondering, which bad guy sting hurts the worst? Hands-down it’s the bald-faced hornet. Next week we’ll take a look at things that sting but are low risk and actually good guys.