Pretty much anyone that has wet a line this year understands that Idaho is in the grip of serious drought. Dry conditions affect everything from game bird production to trout fishing, ultimately resulting in poor or at least spotty hunting or fishing for many species. With that in mind, let’s consider the upcoming ice fishing season.
As usual, many opportunities will be available for southeastern Idaho anglers. Rainbow trout are popular with most ice anglers and can be found in virtually all lakes in the region. Locally, Hawkins, American Falls, and Mackay Reservoirs were heavily stocked with rainbows by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game this fall and should provide some good action for hard water anglers once those lakes freeze up. Chesterfield and Deep Creek Reservoirs may also offer some fine fishing. Small jigs tipped with a meal worm or part of a nightcrawler or power bait will often do the trick for trout.
Six waters within a reasonable drive of Bingham County usually provide good kokanee fishing: Mackay, Ririe, Devils Creek, Island Park, Blackfoot, and Palisades reservoirs. Blackfoot, Ririe, and Island Park reservoirs were heavily stocked with kokanee last May and June. Most ice anglers seem to favor small shiny jigs tipped with a wax worm for kokanee.
Many local waters contain perch including Ririe, American Falls, Alexander, Condie, Foster, Twin Lakes, and Weston reservoirs. Typically, perch are found off rocky shorelines and points in moderately deep water. They tend to school so when you catch one you are likely to catch a bunch. Perch will readily hit small jigs tipped with a piece of nightcrawler or meal worm.
It’s true that ice fishing has some inherent risk, but all outdoor activities do. Both early and late season ice require great care before venturing onto it. Watch the edges of the water. Water levels may rise, causing weak ice at the edge and sometimes open water. Before venturing too far out, check ice thickness by drilling a test hole. Look around. If quite a few folks are on the ice that’s good evidence that things are pretty safe.
Be alert for changes in ice color, water on the ice, and areas of ice that appear as a depression. Avoid these areas. If there is little or no snow cover, walking on slick ice is difficult. Fortunately, ice crampons are commonly sold in sporting goods stores and online. They are easy to put on and make walking on ice much safer.
Keeping warm leads to a much more enjoyable and safe experience on the ice. Feet, head, and hands are often the first body parts to suffer from the cold. A wool watch cap or ski cap is very useful. Wearing an outer jacket with a hood to flip over the headgear will go a long way to making sure the old noggin stays warm. A good pair of gloves is a must.
Don’t forget the rules:
- An angler can fish with up to five poles or lines at a time (up to five hooks per line); all lines must be attended.
- Fishing is allowed only through a hole up to 10 inches in diameter.
- Anglers using a shelter for ice fishing and planning to leave it unattended overnight on the ice, must have the owner’s name, telephone number, and current address legibly marked on two opposing sides.
- Check fishing regulations for exceptions to limits, size restrictions, and equipment.
Remember, severe drought resulted in low water levels throughout southeastern Idaho. This is sure to influence this year’s ice fishing but that doesn’t mean folks should stay home. The only way to truly assess the drought’s effect is to get out there and give it a try.