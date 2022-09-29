We’re a little over two weeks from the start of Idaho’s pheasant season. As we approach the opener, Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) will provide information on areas to be stocked with pheasants and approximate number of birds planned for release.
Many states will follow suit. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGF) recently reported that it plans to stock nearly 30,000 pheasants this fall. In 2021, the Montana Legislature authorized Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (MFWP) to use $1 million for a pheasant stocking program that could release up to 50,000 pen-reared pheasants onto suitable state-owned lands every fall.
Pheasant stocking is a widespread and popular activity practiced by both state wildlife agencies and private entities. Stocking can provide an experience for hunters in areas that do not support wild pheasant populations. Connecticut is a prime example. This state has stocked birds for hunting since the 1880s. The state currently releases about 20,000 birds a year in small public areas. Similarly, stocking also affords hunting opportunity outside the season on private preserves. Although often geared for the well-off hunter, game farms are popular near urban centers where areas to hunt are scarce.
Pheasant stocking has been used to provide opportunity and experience for youth hunters. MFWP says its new stocking program is part of a broader strategy to recruit and retain new hunters.
Stocking has been used for augmenting low pheasant numbers and initiating new populations. MFWP recently argued that its stocking program can serve to boost wild populations and establish new pheasant populations for public hunting. Similarly, a WGF bird farm coordinator noted that Wyoming game farm pheasants that “leave hunting areas” have opportunities to find suitable habitat “to breed and reproduce.”
Because pheasants are such a popular game bird much research has been done on all aspects of management, including stocking. So, what does the science say? A Minnesota DNR Pheasant Action Plan Coordinator succinctly noted “There’s literally no information out there that says by using game farm birds you can stock and build a wild population.”
Closer to home, IDFG scientists reported that wild hen pheasants were seven times more likely to survive translocation to Oct. 1, 10 times more likely to survive to the nesting season, and eight times more productive than game farm birds. According to the study, low survival, poor productivity, and relatively high cost of released pen-reared hen pheasants strongly suggest this is an inappropriate method for increasing pheasant numbers. A South Dakota study showed similar results.
Many conservation and bird hunting organizations reflect the science in their views of pheasant stocking. Pheasants Forever (PF) stated “Stocking of pen-raised birds is not an efficient means to increase wild bird populations, as shown by numerous studies over the past 25 years. Developing and enhancing habitat … has proven to help increase ring-necked numbers.”
Opponents of the Montana stocking program argued that giving youth hunters the opportunity to shoot farm-raised birds might increase their success, but it wouldn’t provide youth with an authentic hunting experience. Ben Deeble, president of Montana’s Big Sky Upland Bird Association, remarked “Montana seems to have forgotten that they abandoned raising and releasing pheasants 40 years ago because it perpetually cost a lot of money and didn’t really work.” Similarly, the Montana Wildlife Federation (MWF) stated “We feel strongly that pheasant stocking is inefficient and expensive.” Montana conservation groups including PF, Back Country Hunters and Anglers, and MWF appear adamantly opposed to Montana’s new program.
Wildlife management should be science-driven, but that’s not always the case. Pheasant management is a good example of science being ignored and political whims holding sway. I’ll take a closer look at Idaho’s pheasant stocking program in next week’s column.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
