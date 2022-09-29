We’re a little over two weeks from the start of Idaho’s pheasant season. As we approach the opener, Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) will provide information on areas to be stocked with pheasants and approximate number of birds planned for release.

Many states will follow suit. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGF) recently reported that it plans to stock nearly 30,000 pheasants this fall. In 2021, the Montana Legislature authorized Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (MFWP) to use $1 million for a pheasant stocking program that could release up to 50,000 pen-reared pheasants onto suitable state-owned lands every fall.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.