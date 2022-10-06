Not too long ago the pheasant opener was a big deal with local nimrods. I remember shooting limits of pheasants on opening day in the early 1980s and Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) pheasant check stations at Tilden Bridge in the late 1980s. Pheasant hunting was still pretty good 10-15 years ago, especially if you could get permission to hunt beet fields.
Old timers reminisce about pheasant hunting during the “good old days” of the 1950s and 60s. By the early 1980s populations had decreased and IDFG thought something had to be done to increase numbers. The state bird farm was closed because of lack of effectiveness and danger of disease (game farm pheasants were purchased to offset the closure). IDFG initiated a “bring back the birds” program emphasizing habitat maintenance and development. Farmers were reimbursed for developing food plots and shelterbelts. I recall walking through food plots and shelterbelts just outside Blackfoot and flushing pheasant after pheasant. This wasn’t a perfect plan but it appeared to help pheasant numbers. Eventually, new agency administrators and commissioners lost interest and eliminated the program.
Nevertheless, bird hunters still wanted to pursue the wily ringneck, so IDFG decided to increase pheasants purchased from game farms, stock them in wildlife management areas and other sites (including areas supporting sharp-tailed grouse), and require hunters to purchase a permit to hunt them. This year IDFG reported that it planned to release roughly 6,500 pheasants in SE Idaho.
Stocking programs may have some value, especially to young hunters with limited experience and old hunters with limited mobility. I’m not suggesting abolishing the program. I am suggesting the current program in Idaho is irresponsible and flies in the face of good management and common sense.
What’s most troubling is Idaho’s move from habitat-based programs to an almost total reliance on game farm birds. Agencies claim that stocking pheasants recruits new hunters. I’ve never seen data to support this assertion and have never spoken to a hunter that claimed they were “recruited” because of their experience hunting stocked pheasants. Actually, given the circus-like atmosphere many Idaho hunters use to describe hunting stocked birds on WMAs, it’s very likely that could turn off as many hunters as it might attract.
More worrisome is the message IDFG is sending. Hunting should be about skill, ethical behavior, and knowledge of an animal and its habitat, not how to be first in line when the stocking truck arrives and shooting limits of a naive animal. As my friend Ben Deeble likes to say, “Hunting pheasants is hard, and should be.”
Additionally, pheasant stocking may affect other gamebird populations. Stocking efforts attract relatively large numbers of hunters into fairly small areas, increasing pressure on local birds, likely resulting in accidental harvest of hens. It’s not been uncommon for my dogs to retrieve wounded hen pheasants in and near WMAs. There is also the possibility of disease transmission to local gamebird populations. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department euthanized its entire brood flock at one game farm this year because the birds may have been exposed to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The USDA recently reported that HPAI was detected in wild birds and poultry in Canada and, although quickly canceled, prohibited the transport of hunter-harvested unprocessed wild game from Canada to the US.
Over 30 years ago gamebird biologists warned of the potential impacts of pheasants on native grouse populations because of nest parasitism, competition for habitat, and disease transmission. Given these concerns why would any responsible agency stock pheasants in areas occupied by sharp-tailed grouse and other native gamebirds? IDFG needs to take a hard look at its pheasant stocking program and objectively assess its goals and potential pitfalls.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
