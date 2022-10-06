Not too long ago the pheasant opener was a big deal with local nimrods. I remember shooting limits of pheasants on opening day in the early 1980s and Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) pheasant check stations at Tilden Bridge in the late 1980s. Pheasant hunting was still pretty good 10-15 years ago, especially if you could get permission to hunt beet fields.

Old timers reminisce about pheasant hunting during the “good old days” of the 1950s and 60s. By the early 1980s populations had decreased and IDFG thought something had to be done to increase numbers. The state bird farm was closed because of lack of effectiveness and danger of disease (game farm pheasants were purchased to offset the closure). IDFG initiated a “bring back the birds” program emphasizing habitat maintenance and development. Farmers were reimbursed for developing food plots and shelterbelts. I recall walking through food plots and shelterbelts just outside Blackfoot and flushing pheasant after pheasant. This wasn’t a perfect plan but it appeared to help pheasant numbers. Eventually, new agency administrators and commissioners lost interest and eliminated the program.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

