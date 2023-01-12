I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.

The first successful introduction of ring-necked pheasants in the United States occurred in western Oregon in 1882. Those birds were transported directly from China and found perfect habitat; soon populations burgeoned and pheasants were transplanted to other states. Sadly, pheasant numbers are now much reduced in Oregon and elsewhere and stocking game farm pheasants is often implemented as a quick fix.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.