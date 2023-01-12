Many wildlife management areas throughout the west are stocked with game farm pheasants. Because of crowded conditions and thoughtless individuals, they don’t always provide an optimal hunting experience.
Southeastern Idaho still produces pheasants where suitable habitat is available.
JACK CONNELLY PHOTO
Hunting wild pheasants is challenging for both the dog and hunter. But, if you want easy stay home and watch hunting shows on TV.
JACK CONNELLY PHOTO
Many wildlife management areas throughout the west are stocked with game farm pheasants. Because of crowded conditions and thoughtless individuals, they don’t always provide an optimal hunting experience.
I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
The first successful introduction of ring-necked pheasants in the United States occurred in western Oregon in 1882. Those birds were transported directly from China and found perfect habitat; soon populations burgeoned and pheasants were transplanted to other states. Sadly, pheasant numbers are now much reduced in Oregon and elsewhere and stocking game farm pheasants is often implemented as a quick fix.
When it comes to game bird management, no subject seems to be more controversial among hunters than stocking. Some love it, harboring a Pollyanna-like view that stocking was how pheasants were established in the first place and ignoring the science on effectiveness of current pheasant stocking practices. More well-informed hunters are aware of the problems associated with stocking, often arguing that the money would be better spent on habitat programs.
Despite various problems, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming collectively planned to stock close to 100,000 ring-necks last season. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has a more modest program but released approximately 12,000 pheasants last fall. Even with this program there were problems. Less than two weeks after the DWR received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings, almost all of the chicks died. A DWR spokeswoman explained that as a result of miscommunication, the pheasant chicks were not fed or watered for three days.
Utah maintains an Upland Game Management Plan that outlines proposals to work with various other agencies to support wild pheasant populations. But it also notes that “pheasant populations in Utah are not currently monitored,” complicating the goal of increasing their numbers. Then again, without data I suppose the agency can make whatever claims they care to. Who’s going to know the truth? Not surprisingly, Idaho uses a similar approach.
The DWR also claims that releasing thousands of pen-raised pheasants around the state each week during the hunting season helps the state’s wild pheasants. I have to wonder how in the world releasing game farm birds “helps” wild pheasant populations, especially when the agency admits Utah’s pheasant stocking program is intended solely as a current-season hunting opportunity and not meant to maintain or restore wild pheasant populations. The agency further explains that “… stocking has proven to be ineffective at maintaining or increasing established breeding populations.”
Conservation organizations have generally opposed stocking but with little apparent success. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, including local chapter affiliates, are prohibited from spending any money or organizational resources on stocking efforts. Why? For the better part of a century, all research essentially concludes that agencies can’t stock their way out of upland habitat problems, and habitat conservation work is the only way to effectively improve pheasant populations.
We would do well to remember an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife program called Western Oregon Fee Pheasant hunts. In touting this program, the agency states “Hunting is relatively easy. The pen-raised birds you’ll be hunting don’t have the survival skills of wild birds, making them much easier to hunt.” What kind of a message does this send to new hunters; what does the agency hope to accomplish?
Game bird stocking programs are largely built on a foundation of misinformation, incompetence, and political expediency. In many western states, it appears that agency administrators, not biologists, are calling the shots on game farm birds. Given the problems associated with pheasant stocking programs, these administrators are doing a huge disservice to the hunters and resources of their states.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
