Lately the natural resources management community has been abuzz with news describing various questionable activities by state legislatures that may negatively impact hunting and fishing. In general, these legislative actions circumvent responsibilities afforded state fish and wildlife departments and commissions. Additionally, these actions marginalize efforts by trained fish and wildlife biologists to manage the states’ resources in a scientifically sound manner.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission was established in 1938 by public initiative. This initiative sought to insulate wildlife management from politics by establishing an independent citizen commission and professional fish and game department. The Commission adopts seasons and rules for hunting, fishing and trapping, approves budgets for submission to the legislature, holds public hearings, and makes decisions about fish and wildlife management. Other state fish and wildlife agencies operate in a similar fashion.
The Idaho Wildlife Federation recently noted that despite strong public support for conservation of natural resources, the Idaho statehouse saw dozens of anti-conservation bills surface and passed over the last few years while pro-conservation bills were voted down. According to the Federation, the passage of HRC 8, for example, “paid out-of-state anti-public lands advocates $250,000 of Idaho taxpayer dollars for their latest public land seizure grift, while SB 1089, which would’ve provided protections for access to public lands and roads, failed to advance out of committee”.
The Idaho legislature recently passed legislation allowing use of lighted nocks and expandable broadheads for archery hunting. Regardless of how people view use of such devices, this is clearly a responsibility of the Fish and Game Commission, not the legislature. Additionally, an Idaho legislator recently developed legislation permitting individuals to raise and release sage-grouse, despite objections by many biologists and the lack of science supporting this activity. These actions are completely contrary to the will of the public expressed in the 1938 initiative. Similar problems occur in other states. The Wyoming legislature passed a bill allowing individuals to raise sage-grouse in captivity despite concerns expressed by scientists and conservationists. Although this bill was passed with a sunset clause, this year the legislature is considering making this legislation permanent, resulting in privatization of public wildlife. Also, a Wyoming legislator developed a bill that could restrict angling on waters flowing across private land. In Montana a controversial bill allowing the creation of a landowner-sponsored nonresident elk-only combination license was introduced in the state legislature but did not pass. From wolves in Wisconsin to mountain lions in Colorado, these actions are widespread and very troubling.
These politicians are seeking, by legislation, to circumvent fish and game commissions, ignoring the will of the vast majority of hunters and anglers. However, I suspect if we were to quiz these politicians on hunting and fishing, they would pound their desks and loudly proclaim their support of these activities.
We usually envision anti-hunters as placard carrying, slogan shouting, sometimes ill-dressed members of PETA and similar organizations. There appears to be a variety of anti-hunters but they all have a few things in common; little or no respect for the charge of state fish and wildlife commissions, an unwillingness to accept science-driven management actions, and a general attitude of “we know best.” Most of these folks would end hunting if they could and pose a threat to our hunting heritage.
But wait, there’s another group that is more insidious and presents an even greater threat to the future of hunting. Like the anti-hunter crowd, these individuals have little or no respect for state fish and wildlife commissions, an unwillingness to accept science-driven management actions, and a general attitude of “we know best.” Given the old adage “actions speak louder than words” we should just call politicians that fit this description what they are, anti-hunters.