Those of you that have read my columns might recall one on smallmouth bass written almost 4 years ago. At the risk of repeating myself, I’m going to fish those waters again.

Last May, an Idaho angler caught a 23.5-inch smallmouth in Dworshak Reservoir and set a new Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) catch and release record for the species. It beat a 22.75-inch bass also caught at Dworshak in 2020. I’ve recently noticed an increasing interest in smallmouths in Idaho, and perhaps these big fish are the reason for this interest. Sadly, there’s a darker side to this story and that’s what I want to explore today.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

