Those of you that have read my columns might recall one on smallmouth bass written almost 4 years ago. At the risk of repeating myself, I’m going to fish those waters again.
Last May, an Idaho angler caught a 23.5-inch smallmouth in Dworshak Reservoir and set a new Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) catch and release record for the species. It beat a 22.75-inch bass also caught at Dworshak in 2020. I’ve recently noticed an increasing interest in smallmouths in Idaho, and perhaps these big fish are the reason for this interest. Sadly, there’s a darker side to this story and that’s what I want to explore today.
Originally, smallmouth bass ranged from the St. Lawrence River, Great Lakes, and southern Quebec to North Dakota and south to northern Alabama and eastern Oklahoma. Its range included the Mississippi River basin and the Atlantic and Gulf slope drainages from Virginia to central Texas. The species has been introduced into many other areas of the U.S. where it is a prized gamefish.
Smallmouths were first observed in Idaho in 1905 and now occur throughout much of the state. Locally, smallmouths are found in the Snake River, American Falls Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, and other waters.
Smallmouth bass occupy relatively clear water of rivers and lakes, where rocky areas, stumps, and sandy bottoms are preferred habitat. Because it is intolerant of pollution, the smallmouth bass is an indicator of a healthy environment. Smallmouths feed on crawfish, amphibians, insects, and smaller fish. Idaho biologists determined that big smallmouths in Dworshak have a cyclical pattern related to fluctuating numbers of kokanee in the reservoir. In years when kokanee are abundant, and normally smaller, they provide ample forage needed to grow sizeable smallmouths.
Smallmouth bass are efficient predators of various fish species. They are also capable of outcompeting trout for habitat and able to affect changes in trout diets by eating the trout’s preferred prey. Because of this, their presence in some waters has resulted in serious conservation concerns. Smallmouth bass were illegally introduced into Blackfoot Reservoir and first documented in surveys in 2015. Biologists are now trying to determine what level of threat smallmouths pose and whether management actions may be necessary. In 2022, 21 smallmouth bass were captured by IDFG electrofishing efforts. The largest smallmouth bass sampled was 16.5 inches and weighed 2.6 pounds. Biologists are concerned that bass could expand up the Blackfoot River watershed and threaten the recovering native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
Smallmouths are also posing a serious concern in Arizona where they were stocked decades ago in Lake Powell, an impoundment of the Colorado River. Lake Powell is formed by Glen Canyon Dam and decreasing lake water levels may make it more likely for smallmouths to slip through the turbines. If smallmouths get a stronghold in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon, their presence could be disastrous for many native species that biologists are already working hard to protect. In particular, fisheries managers fear these bass could completely wipe out the native humpback chub population.
Closer to home, a smallmouth was also recently caught in the Gardiner River, a tributary of the Yellowstone adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. This fish likely traces to an intentional stocking more than a half century earlier into the lower Tongue River. Smallmouth have since spread and there are now strong populations in the mainstem of the Yellowstone from Billings to the Powder River confluence.
These problems are not restricted to western states. Smallmouth bass are a prized gamefish in Maine, but that state has spent significant resources attempting to eradicate this species from systems that support wild trout reproduction.
Clearly, this incredible fish species is simply not a good fit everywhere.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.