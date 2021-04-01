In 1865, a stage carrying several passengers and $60,000 worth of gold was rumbling along a road paralleling the Portneuf River, north of present-day McCammon. Unfortunately for the passengers, the stage’s driver, Frank Williams, conspired with a local outlaw gang. As the stage rounded a steep hill, Williams turned his horses and the gang, concealed in the nearby brush, hollered for the stage halt.
Two affluent businessmen from St. Louis were among the passengers. At the cry “hands up,” these businessmen grabbed their guns and opened fire; the gang returned a hail of bullets. The shoot-out resulted in the deaths of the two businessmen and two other men. Legend has it that the outlaws buried their loot nearby and the area generally became known as Robbers Roost.
Rumors of buried gold attracted many people. Early homesteaders spoke of watching strangers armed with shovels and crude maps scouring the hillsides of Robber’s Roost, but leaving empty handed. To this day, some folks believe that the stolen gold remains hidden somewhere in Robber’s Roost canyon.
There may or may not be gold buried in Robbers Roost, but the area contains another treasure. In 1970, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game purchased over 2,800 acres of this land, creating Portneuf Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Later land purchases enlarged the WMA to 3,950 acres. This area ranges from 4,700 feet elevation along the Portneuf River up to 7,500 feet on its timbered ridges. The WMA encompasses many different habitats providing important range for the real treasure, local mule deer populations and many other wildlife species.
Haystack Mountain, a part of the Portneuf Mountain range, looms over the WMA and a broad valley bisected by highways and farmland. Although farming and livestock operations make up most of the surrounding land use, residential developments also extend into big game habitat. Increased human development makes the Portneuf WMA an even more critical refuge for wildlife.
The Portneuf WMA is a crucial segment of a mule deer winter range that wraps around the Portneuf Mountains from Inkom to Lava Hot Springs. Deep draws and brush-covered slopes provide forage and security cover for deer and other wildlife throughout the year, and the WMA’s general western exposure provides superior habitat during winter.
Management of big game winter habitat is the primary objective at Portneuf WMA; upland game bird habitat management is also a priority, especially for Columbian sharp-tailed grouse. IDFG estimates only 75 mule deer inhabit the WMA throughout the year, but that number can increase to 500 during winter. A few moose and a small herd of elk also winter on the WMA.
Shrub seedlings, including bitterbrush and Hobble Creek sagebrush, have been planted on the WMA for big game forage. Managers maintain grassland ranges for big game and upland game birds through weed control and periodically burning selected areas. Beaver were released in the area years ago and now inhabit some of the drainages on WMA lands. Their dam building activities expand riparian areas, benefitting many wildlife species. Ponds created by beaver dams also greatly improve habitat for native cutthroat trout populations. In 2002 wild turkeys were introduced and their populations have grown to huntable numbers.
Now back to Robbers Roost. This canyon is a key habitat feature of the WMA, providing an important riparian corridor and Yellowstone cutthroat trout spawning areas.
The Portneuf WMA is popular for big game and upland game hunting, hiking, and bird watching but public facilities are limited to informational signs, primitive roads, and parking areas. Eleven miles of primitive roads provide access to and through the WMA, although motorized access is restricted from November 15 to June 1 to protect wintering wildlife.