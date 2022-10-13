The rainbow trout is native to rivers and lakes draining into the Pacific on the west coast of North America. The very popular steelhead is simply a sea-run form of the coastal rainbow or Columbia River redband trout that normally returns to fresh water to spawn after two to three years in the ocean.
Rainbows introduced into the Great Lakes that migrate into tributaries to spawn are also called steelhead. The bottom line is that in one form or another rainbow trout are widespread and popular with anglers throughout the country.
Adult stream-dwelling rainbow trout average 1-5 pounds in weight, while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 20 pounds. Coloration varies widely based on subspecies and habitat. Adult freshwater fish are generally blue-green or olive-green with heavy black spotting over the length of the body. A broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to tail is a chief characteristic of the species. Lake-dwelling and anadromous fish are usually more silvery with the reddish stripe almost completely gone. Juvenile rainbow trout display parr marks (dark vertical bars) typical of most salmonid juveniles
Rainbow trout, including steelhead, normally spawn in early to late spring when water temperatures reach at least 42 to 44°F. Spawning sites are usually a bed of fine gravel in a riffle above a pool. A female trout clears a redd in the gravel by turning on her side and beating her tail up and down. During spawning, eggs fall into spaces between the gravel, and immediately the female begins digging at the upstream edge of the nest, covering the eggs with displaced gravel. As eggs are released by the female, a male moves alongside her and deposits milt over the eggs to fertilize them.
Rainbows feed on aquatic insects, fish eggs, and terrestrial insects (ants, beetles, grasshoppers, crickets). Other prey include small fish, crawfish, and other crustaceans. As rainbow trout grow, the proportion of fish consumed usually increases.
The first rainbow trout hatchery was established on a tributary of San Francisco Bay in 1870, and trout production began in 1871. The hatchery was stocked with the local rainbow trout, and likely steelhead. Fish raised in this hatchery were shipped to hatcheries out of state for the first time in 1875. In 1877, another California rainbow trout hatchery, the first federal fish hatchery, was established on a McCloud River tributary. These two hatcheries are the original source of most of the artificially bred rainbow trout across the world. Rainbows have been transplanted and introduced for food or sport in at least 45 countries and every continent except Antarctica.
Now, remember my last two columns describing concerns with stocking pheasants? In a similar vein, introductions of rainbows outside their native range have damaged native fish species and other wildlife by predation, competition, disease transmission, and hybridization. Sound familiar?
Rainbow introductions into the range of redband trout reduced the range of pure stocks of this fish. In the South Fork of the Snake River, non-native rainbow trout pose a serious threat to Yellowstone cutthroats, primarily through hybridization. Historical records indicated that Idaho Fish and Game stocked over 60,000 trout into previously fishless lakes in 1937 and 1938 in the Bighorn Crags area. In total, 37 lakes were stocked with 300,000 fry or fingerlings. Scientists reported densities of long-toed salamanders and Columbia spotted frogs were lower in sites with fish than in those without fish. Indeed, fewer amphibians of all stages were found in stocked lakes than in lakes with similar characteristics but without fish.
It's becoming more and more apparent that stocking various fish and wildlife species often has unintended and sometimes very negative consequences. Let’s hope state fish and wildlife agencies are paying attention.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.