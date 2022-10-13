The rainbow trout is native to rivers and lakes draining into the Pacific on the west coast of North America. The very popular steelhead is simply a sea-run form of the coastal rainbow or Columbia River redband trout that normally returns to fresh water to spawn after two to three years in the ocean.

Rainbows introduced into the Great Lakes that migrate into tributaries to spawn are also called steelhead. The bottom line is that in one form or another rainbow trout are widespread and popular with anglers throughout the country.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

