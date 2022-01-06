I enjoy watching and photographing songbirds around my feeders, especially in winter. It seems like birds are more cooperative for the camera at this time of year.
One of the most active and, in my opinion, photogenic songbirds at my winter feeders is the red-breasted nuthatch. Nuthatches are always in a hurry. They move rapidly in different directions across tree trunks and branches but always seem willing to pause briefly for a photo.
The adult red-breasted nuthatch has blue-grey upperparts with cinnamon underparts, a white throat and face with a black stripe through the eyes, a straight grey bill, and grayish to black crown. Its call, which has been compared to a tin trumpet, is high-pitched and nasal and is fairly easy to recognize. This nuthatch breeds in coniferous forests across Canada, Alaska, and the northeastern and western United States. However, vagrants can occurr as far south as the Gulf Coast and northern Mexico.
The red-breasted nuthatch measures 4.5 inches long, with a wingspan of 8.5 inches and weighs about one third of an ounce. These guys are little birds but they are tiny dynamos.
The red-breasted nuthatch, like all nuthatches, is monogamous. The male courts the female with a peculiar display, lifting his head and tail while turning his back to her, drooping his wings, and swaying from side to side.
Nuthatches excavate their nests in dead wood, often close to the ground, and smear the entrance with pitch presumably to help deter predators. The birds avoid getting stuck in this pitch by flying straight into a hole. Both the male and female work on the nest hole and may take up to eight weeks to finish the job. The nest is lined with grass, moss, and shredded bark.
The female lays 2–8 eggs (usually 5–6). Only the female incubates the eggs and incubation lasts 12–13 days. The young require parental care and stay in the nest for 2–3 weeks, brooded by the female but fed by both parents. Normally there is only one brood per year. A nuthatch’s lifespan is around 6 years.
Nuthatches forage on the trunks and large branches of trees, often descending head first, and sometimes catch insects in flight. They mainly eat insects and seeds, especially from conifers. Like all nuthatches, the red-breasted nuthatch is an acrobatic species, racing up and down tree trunks and branches to look for food. It goes headfirst when climbing down and can "walk" on the underside of branches.
The red-breasted nuthatch's diet varies depending on the season. In summer, nuthatches consume mostly insects, but in the winter, they switch to conifer seeds or visit a local bird feeder. Nuthatches will take sunflower seeds, peanut butter, and suet at feeders. Nuthatches often wedge food pieces in bark crevices to break them up with the bill (as opposed to holding the food in their feet, like a black-capped chickadee).
When moving downward they typically zigzag, keeping their grip by relying on the large claw on their one backward-pointing toe on each foot. Red-breasted nuthatches are aggressive birds that sometimes dominate larger birds at feeders. Similar to chickadees, nuthatches sometimes store seeds and insects to help them get through the winter, shoving the food into bark crevices and often covering these items with pieces of bark, lichen, or pebbles.
Nuthatches are among the few non-woodpeckers that excavate their own nest cavities from solid wood. Red-breasted nuthatches are common and their populations increased throughout most of their range between 1966 and 2014, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey. Partners in Flight estimates a global breeding population of 20 million with 64% spending some part of the year in the U.S. and 62% in Canada.