A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about dark-eyed juncos, birds that forewarned winter’s approach. Now, let’s talk about a harbinger of spring, the red-winged blackbird.
This bird’s name is taken from the adult male’s distinctive and very noticeable red shoulder patches. Red-wings are one of the earliest spring migrants in eastern Idaho, showing up in early February in most years. Over the last five years, arrival dates at my home ranged from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12. This year they appeared on Feb. 11.
The red-winged blackbird is sexually dimorphic. Males are black with a red shoulder patch (or epaulet), and females are a nondescript dark brown. The female is smaller than the male, at about 7 inches long and weighing 1.5 oz, compared to a male’s length of about 9 inches and weight of 2.3 ounces. Young birds resemble the female, but are lighter below and have buff feather fringes. Both sexes have a sharply pointed bill.
The red-winged blackbird is widely distributed throughout North America, except in arid deserts, high mountain ranges, the arctic, and densely forested regions. It may winter as far north as British Columbia, but northern populations are usually migratory, moving south to the southern United States and Mexico. Migration can begin as early as August.
Red winged blackbirds may be the most abundant land bird in North America. Censuses of wintering red-winged blackbirds sometimes indicate flocks numbering in excess of a million birds and the total number of breeding pairs across North and Central America may exceed 250 million in peak years.
The male’s red epaulets are important in territorial defense. Studies have shown that males with larger patches are more effective at chasing away non-territorial rivals and are more successful in contests within aviaries. An experiment where the patch was covered showed 64% of males lost their territories, while only 8% of control (visible patches) subjects did. However, males whose patches had been dyed before they had mated could still attract females and successfully reproduce.
The red-winged blackbird generally prefers wetlands, inhabiting both freshwater and saltwater marshes, particularly if cattail is present. Red-wings are also found in dry upland areas, including meadows, backyards, and old fields.
For several weeks after their first appearance, red-winged blackbirds are generally seen in flocks made up entirely of males. The early arrival probably gives the males an advantage in selecting prime breeding areas. During this period, they are seldom observed at breeding sites except during early morning and late afternoon. During most of the day, blackbirds use agricultural land, other open areas, and bird feeders. When disturbed while eating, they fly to the nearest deciduous trees and immediately after landing begin to sing.
Red-winged blackbirds feed primarily on seeds from weeds and waste grain such as corn and wheat, but about a quarter of the diet consists of insects and other small animals; this proportion increases during breeding season.
Red-winged blackbirds nest in loose colonies. The nest is normally constructed in cattails, rushes, grasses, sedge, or willow bushes but I’ve also seen them nest in apple trees. The nest is constructed entirely by the female over the course of three to six days. It is a basket of grasses, sedge, and mosses, lined with mud, and bound to surrounding grasses or branches.
Red-winged blackbirds are abundant and can survive in a wide range of environments; some populations even overcome loss of habitat. However, red-winged blackbirds thrive in wetland areas and with the destruction of natural wetlands their population is likely to shrink.
The famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, is celebrated for his spring prognostications but he’s not all that reliable. Red-winged blackbirds, on the other hand, are excellent indicators of the coming of spring.