If the bird is noticed at all, it’s with a yawn or ho-hum, yet it’s the state bird of Connecticut, Michigan, and Wisconsin. This bird is a ubiquitous part of most suburban and rural scenes, as American as apple pie.
It is among the earliest birds to sing at dawn, and can still be heard singing well after sunset, when most birds have gone to roost. The American robin is, quite likely, the most well-known migratory songbird in North America.
Male and female robins are similar, but females tend to be duller than males, with a brownish tinted head and upperparts and less-bright underparts. Juveniles have dark spots on their breast and paler colors than adult males. First-year birds are not easily distinguishable from adults, but they tend to be duller, and some retain a few juvenile feathers.
Robins breed throughout most of North America, from Alaska and Canada southward to northern Florida and Mexico. Robins winter from southern Canada to central Mexico and along the Pacific Coast.
Most robins begin migrating by the end of August; they usually return north in February and March (dates vary with latitude and climate). Migration distance varies substatially depending on location; one study found that individual robins tagged in Alaska traveled as much as 3.5 times further across seasons than robins tagged in Massachusetts.
The American robin’s breeding habitat is woodland, open farmland, suburban, and urban areas. It is less common as a breeder in the deep south where it prefers large shade trees on lawns.
A robin’s diet consists of invertebrates (including beetles, grubs, earthworms, and caterpillars), fruits, and berries. In my backyard they are notorious strawberry poachers. Robins forage primarily on the ground for soft-bodied invertebrates and find worms by sight (and sometimes by hearing). Their ability to switch to berries allows them to winter much farther north than most other related species. Robins eat different types of food depending on time of day; more earthworms in the morning and more fruit later in the day.
The robin is one of the earliest species to lay its eggs, beginning to breed shortly after returning to summer range. Robins normally have two to three broods per breeding season, which lasts from April to July. A new nest is built for each brood. In northern areas the first nest is usually placed in conifers or shrubs, while later nests are placed in deciduous trees. The nest is commonly located 5–15 feet above the ground in a dense bush or in a fork between two tree branches, and is built by the female alone. It consists of long coarse grass, twigs, paper, and feathers lined with mud and cushioned with fine grass and other soft materials. A clutch consists of three to five light blue eggs, and is incubated by the female. Eggs hatch after 14 days, and chicks leave the nest about two weeks later. On average, only 40 percent of nests successfully produce young and only 25 percent of those fledged young survive to November. Despite the fact that a robin may live for over 13 years, an entire breeding population turns over on average about every six years.
According to the Partners in Flight database, the American robin is one of the most abundant birds in North America (about 370 million individuals), along with mourning doves, house sparrows, and dark-eyed juncos. There are seven subspecies, but only the San Lucas robin is particularly distinctive, with pale gray-brown underparts. Because robins often forage on lawns, they can be vulnerable to pesticide poisoning and can be an important indicator of chemical pollution.
Even a bird as seemingly humdrum as the robin is pretty darn interesting when you think about it.