Two friends and I relaxed in camp and planned our afternoon elk hunt as clouds started to build and thunder rumbled in the distance. We all had experiences with thunderstorms in Idaho’s mountains and knew caution was called for.
With an approaching storm, my buddies decided to stay in camp and enjoy happy hour. I thought the storm was moving to the north and figured I could get in a 2-hour hunt. I was wrong.
A half-mile from camp the storm hit and I was forced to spend quality time quivering under a big pine as the thunder crashed and lighting lit up the sky. Finally, things let up and I made a dash back to camp, somewhat humbled and wiser. The storm cleared overnight and the next morning found me heading back up the trail. About a mile from camp, clouds started to build again and I took shelter from a storm that passed quickly. Worrying that more stormy weather might develop, I kept my eyes open for additional shelter as I looked for elk.
I noticed what appeared to be a shallow cave across a narrow valley and thought it might offer protection if another storm hit. Other than a brief stalk on a wary buck, the remainder of the morning was uneventful. I examined the cave on my way back to camp and was thrilled to find rock art featuring an ancient bowhunter under a protruding ledge. What a discovery.
I’ve seen lots of rock art but most of it was well known and had many visitors. I have only encountered what appeared to be undiscovered or at least seldom visited rock art twice. Both of these instances remain memorable experiences bringing me closer to the outdoors I cherish and reminding me the lands were treasured by people who lived long before Euro-Americans settled the west.
People recorded events and ideas by marking them on a rock well before writing was developed. Sometimes they physically etched the surface and sometimes they painted on the rocks. All of these markings are often referred to as "rock art."
Rock art is divided into two main types, petroglyphs and pictographs. A petroglyph is an image carved into a rock. This "carving" can produce a visible indentation, or it can simply be the scratching away of a weathered surface. A pictograph is a drawing or painting created on a rock. Because they are merely a surface coating, pictographs are less durable than petroglyphs. The ones that survive are most often found in caves and rock shelters. A variety of pigments have been used to make pictographs including charcoal, blood, and mineral materials. Pictographs were the earliest known form of writing; examples having been discovered in Egypt and Mesopotamia from before 3000 BC.
Rock art (mostly petroglyphs) occurs throughout southern Idaho, including Bingham County. An especially high concentration exists near the Portneuf Gap and McCammon areas where basalt cliffs provided a convenient canvas.
John E. Rees was one of the first Euro-Americans to attempt to decipher the petroglyphs in Idaho. His father had moved the family to the Salmon area in 1887 to run the trading post at the Lemhi Indian Agency. John became an acknowledged authority on the life and lore of Native Americans in the region. Rees’ interests led him to explore much of the region, including southeastern Idaho, where he interpreted petroglyphs along the Portneuf River. Some of Rees' letters and manuscripts are currently housed in Idaho State University’s Oboler Library special collections section.
If you are fortunate enough to encounter rock art, treat it with the respect it deserves. Look but don’t touch and remember, someone was there long before you.