This week I’ll look at the science behind the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s new sage-grouse hunting regulations.
IDFG reported their previous approach to managing sage-grouse harvest was outdated and inflexible. A Department staff biologist explained they now have better and more recent data for all reporting zones. Additionally, the new approach involves issuing tags giving the agency more flexibility by allowing some hunting in areas that might have been closed under the previous system due to fire or other habitat loss.
The biologist further emphasized the tag system is designed to limit harvest to 10% or less of the estimated fall population in each of the 12 reporting zones. The biologist said the agency uses a population model that incorporates estimates of breeding males, sex ratios (based on previous reports), survival rates of males and females, and the last 3 years of productivity to denote each zone’s fall population. The agency then adjusts for hunter success in each zone to calculate number of tags.
IDFG should be commended for considering novel and flexible approaches to managing sage-grouse hunting, but the agency faces several challenges to reaching its objectives. First, IDFG will have difficulties assessing effects of the new regulations on harvest because information is lacking on what proportion of the population in each zone was harvested under the old regulations.
Second, counts of males on leks still drives decisions, similar to the previous approach. The best available science recommends conducting lek counts from 1/2 hour before to 1 hour after sunrise. A few years ago, I accompanied IDFG biologists on a lek route. These biologists expressed concern that IDFG had added a half hour to the morning count window, noting grouse are often seen leaving the leks that are counted last. Sure enough, as we approached the last leks males were flying off to feed in nearby sagebrush. By lengthening the count window, the agency ignored recent studies indicating this method produces biased data, resulting in counts lower than they actually were (and supporting the field biologists’ observations). Amazingly, IDFG conducted some of this research. IDFG needs to understand the effects of this bias on their population calculations.
Third, estimating sage-grouse fall populations is incredibly complex. The spring breeding population first has to be estimated. Some mathematical approaches allow an estimate of male numbers, but to get the total population an estimate of female numbers or the sex ratio is necessary and neither can be easily obtained. Further complicating matters, available information suggests the sex ratio varies among years. Also, breeding numbers may not directly relate to hunted populations. For example, given the new IDFG sage-grouse zones, radio-telemetry has shown many grouse counted on leks in Zone 7A move to 7B during summer/fall and grouse in some zones move out of state during the summer/fall. Many birds are not hunted in zones where they are counted and IDFG calculations need to include this.
Finally, data on spring/summer mortality, percentage of hens nesting (not all nest each year), nest success, and chick survival to September are needed for all 12 Idaho reporting zones to allow a reliable allocation of tags. IDFG staff indicated they are using an index to fall numbers and not actually estimating fall populations. The problem with this is that there is no way to “know” how close the index is to the actual population, meaning the agency cannot say with any certainty that they are targeting 10% or less of the fall population.
The revised harvest management scheme may be science-based, but appears hastily contrived and would benefit from peer review by external scientists. Next week we’ll take a look at the effects of the new regulations on grouse hunters and sage-grouse conservation.