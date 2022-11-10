I often hear folks voice concerns over declines of species like sage-grouse, mule deer, pronghorn, and even jackrabbits. There’s good reason for this concern. The sagebrush ecosystem is home to these and over 345 other species. It is the largest terrestrial biome in the lower 48, embracing over 165 million acres across 13 western states. This system is in trouble.
Almost 20 years ago a group of scientists (I was one of them) published a paper documenting loss of sage-grouse range (closely tied to the distribution of sagebrush) in North America. This and several other alarming studies appeared to provide an impetus for state and federal agencies to prioritize conserving the sagebrush habitats vital to many wildlife species. It didn’t happen. Sure, there were the usual meetings, reports, and news releases from various agencies. Funding was provided for a variety of studies. Interagency efforts at that time have been described as “unprecedented collaboration.” Nevertheless, sagebrush continued to be lost to a variety of factors including inappropriate management decisions.
That brings us to a new U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) report showing that half the original sagebrush ecosystem has been lost at a rate of about 1.3 million acres each year over the last two decades. Sagebrush habitats are critical to the survival of many wildlife species. Some, like sage-grouse, are sagebrush obligates, that is their survival completely depends on persistence of sagebrush habitat in good ecological condition. Others, including mule deer, are sagebrush dependent species, meaning persistence of sagebrush habitat in good ecological condition has a substantial positive influence on the overall health of these wildlife populations.
This new report indicates that the decline in sagebrush habitat is ecosystem and human driven. Causes include more wildfires, spread of invasive annual species that fill in after an area has burned, and encroachment of conifers into the shrub-steppe landscape. Additionally, the report attributes a quarter of the loss to urban growth, suburban sprawl, and energy development.
The report also identifies some 33 million acres of remaining high-quality, intact sagebrush habitat, that the authors termed “core areas” and suggests that the highest priority for preventing future declines to the ecosystem as a whole is to prioritize the conservation and preservation of this remaining 33 million acres.
A wildlife conservation organization recently described the findings and recommendations in this report as “somewhat of a game changer,” apparently reasoning that up to now, state and federal agencies and conservation organizations have targeted restoration of the most degraded lands in hopes of retaining or increasing sagebrush habitat.
This organization further stated that recommending the maintenance of core habitat first establishes a new standard by which investments can be made in conservation and restoration to impact a large portion of western North America. But wait a minute, some 16 years ago the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies recommended that the most effective strategy for stabilizing or recovering sage-grouse populations would be to protect existing sagebrush habitat. Over 10 years ago this strategy was again emphasized in a paper authored by 20 noted authorities on sage-grouse biology and sagebrush habitats. As far as I can tell, the current USGS report ignored these earlier recommendations.
What gives? It appears that this new report is simply a rehash and reaffirmation of work by other people. Sure, it employs elegant and cutting-edge analytical techniques that add to our knowledge of the status of an important ecosystem, but does it really move the ball forward in terms of sagebrush conservation? Given that the past work was largely ignored, I think that this is just a feel-good measure that gives the illusion of progress. It’s much easier to analyze data than to implement meaningful on-the-ground conservation measures.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.