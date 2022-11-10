I often hear folks voice concerns over declines of species like sage-grouse, mule deer, pronghorn, and even jackrabbits. There’s good reason for this concern. The sagebrush ecosystem is home to these and over 345 other species. It is the largest terrestrial biome in the lower 48, embracing over 165 million acres across 13 western states. This system is in trouble.

Almost 20 years ago a group of scientists (I was one of them) published a paper documenting loss of sage-grouse range (closely tied to the distribution of sagebrush) in North America. This and several other alarming studies appeared to provide an impetus for state and federal agencies to prioritize conserving the sagebrush habitats vital to many wildlife species. It didn’t happen. Sure, there were the usual meetings, reports, and news releases from various agencies. Funding was provided for a variety of studies. Interagency efforts at that time have been described as “unprecedented collaboration.” Nevertheless, sagebrush continued to be lost to a variety of factors including inappropriate management decisions.


Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

